Snap up the Fender FA-135CE beginner acoustic-electric guitar for a crazy $149 this Black Friday

The big day is already underway, and Guitar Center’s Black Friday deals are seriously hotting up – a huge range of products, including electric guitars , electric guitar strings , acoustic guitars for beginners and guitar amps are available with massive discounts. And with $50 knocked off the usual $199.99 price, this Fender FA-135CE Concert acoustic-electric guitar deal in particular is definitely worth taking a look at, especially for beginners.

It’s time to dispel the rumor that you have to spend loads of money to get your hands on a good guitar. Widely regarded as one of the best in the business, Fender has spent many decades making the best instruments possible for the lowest price, and the FA-135CE is proof of that.

Want more choice? Take a look at the best beginner acoustic guitars

Check out more of our top Black Friday guitar deals

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

You really can’t go wrong with the big ‘F’ on the headstock. The slim neck and comfortable body size mean this guitar is impossible to put down, making the Fender FA-135CE a perfect beginner instrument. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50 this Black Friday.View Deal

The body, being a little smaller than typical dreadnought sized acoustics, is referred to as a ‘concert’ size. Perfect for beginners, it’s a little narrower and thinner than normal, making playing easy and comfortable for those with smaller hands, or for people who just don’t want to fight with their instrument. The ‘thin C’ shaped nato neck is easy to get your hands around, and the cutaway body style makes those pesky higher frets easier to get to.

This guitar has plenty of depth and a real gutsy tone, thanks to basswood back and sides, while the laminated spruce top still provides the brightness and punch required to cut through any mix. This makes lead playing especially easy too, as you’ll never get drowned out by your bandmates.

The mahogany FA-135CE is also available for $149.99 from Guitar Center this Black Friday, which, if you’re after something a little bit different, is a fantastic option. The guitar on the whole is largely similar, with the same dimensions and neck profile - but the mahogany top provides a slightly warmer tone, so if that’s your thing, then this is the option for you.

More great Black Friday sales live now