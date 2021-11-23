Four major online guitar stores have launched big Black Friday sales - here's where to shop

The Black Friday guitar deals are here, and all the major retailers are putting their best prices forward before the big day has even hit. To save you time, we're bringing you the best deals we can find throughout the week. But to get going, we're taking a look at the overall sale offers from the US' biggest musical instrument retailers.

Some (Guitar Center and Sweetwater) are offering big volume, and big discounts, while Musician's Friend is making it easy to get discount without having to make major purchases - you can save 15% with the code BLACKFRIDAY, as long as your basket tips over the $99 dollar mark.

So, whether it's a big ticket item that you're looking for this Black Friday, like a new guitar, pedal or amp, or maybe some home recording gear, or rather looking to stock up on strings, cables and other consumables, check out what the big guns have on offer below.

Guitar Center: save $$$ in GC’s Holiday Sale Guitar Center: save $$$ in GC’s Holiday Sale

Get clicking and save big on guitars, amps, pedals and accessories in Guitar Center's Holiday Sale. There's a lot on offer here with discounts heading into hundreds of dollars in some cases.

Sweetwater: Up to 70% off guitar gear Sweetwater: Up to 70% off guitar gear

As one of the US’ retail giants, Sweetwater has got access to a huge number of products from every major brand. It's not just guitars and guitar-related gear either, so if you're looking for a recording setup, live gear or anything else, you're likely to find it.

Musician's Friend: Up to 15% w/code BLACK FRIDAY Musician's Friend: Up to 15% w/code BLACK FRIDAY

With 15% off when you spend $99, now’s the time to head over to Musician’s Friend for a cheeky discount on everything from new instruments to consumables. Spend over $99 and use the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout to secure your discount.

Amazon US: Hundreds of music gear savings Amazon US: Hundreds of music gear savings

Amazon owns Black Friday. This year, we’re seeing big brand discounts on guitars, pedals and accessories . Amazon deals evolve over the week too, so don't hang around too long if you see something you want!

But what if you're not sure what to buy this Black Friday? Those sales pages can be big daunting lists that require endless scrolling to find what you want. You could start by taking a look at our buyer's guides and narrowing down what you're looking for. Or you could head to our dedicated Black Friday pages for the stores above and check out what we think are the best deals right now: