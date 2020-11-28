Get 15% off Taylor's gorgeous 414ce V-Class Sinker Redwood Grand Auditorium acoustic-electric with this amazing Black Friday deal

Guitar Center has been serving up some absolutely killer Black Friday guitar deals in recent days, and its latest might be one of the best we've seen. Right now, the stunning Taylor 414ce V-Class Limited-Edition Sinker Redwood Grand Auditorium acoustic-electric guitar can be had for a whopping 15% off its usual asking price of $2,999, adding up to savings of around $450.

All you have to do is enter the code Blackfriday15 at checkout, and you'll save hundreds on this top-of-the-line, limited-edition beauty.

This particular 414ce is outfitted with Stripy Sinker Redwood up top and back and sides of East Indian Rosewood, giving it a rich, deep tone perfectly amplified by its Taylor ES2 Expression pickup system.

Taylor 414ce V-Class Sinker Grand Auditorium: 15% off!

Though $2,500 is indeed quite a bit of money, for what you're getting here – an American-built acoustic guitar with custom visual appointments, innovative bracing, a fantastic pickup system and a finish that'd be at home in the Louvre – it's actually a hell of a deal. Snap it up at Guitar Center right now!View Deal

Also featuring a unique Imperial inlay pattern and his acclaimed V-Class bracing system, this is truly a masterwork from Taylor visionary and partner Andy Powers.

Though $2,500 is indeed quite a bit of money, for what you're getting here – an American-built acoustic guitar with custom visual appointments, innovative bracing, a fantastic pickup system and a finish that'd be at home in the Louvre – it's actually a hell of a deal. So don't wait! Head on over to Guitar Center and snap it up.

If you like what you see here, be sure to also check out our full list of Guitar Center Black Friday deals for more mouth-watering sales.

More great Black Friday sales live now