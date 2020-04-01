Get 3 months of Fender Play online guitar lessons absolutely FREE

There are so many benefits to learning and playing the guitar (backed up by this report from Fender). From reducing stress and inspiring creativity, to boosting your immune system (yes, really), there's a lot to be said for the humble six-string.

The Coronavirus outbreak means many people currently have a lot of time on their hands. To ease the stress of the current situation, many people are turning to music – and specifically learning a musical instrument – to help keep their spirits up and to ensure this enforced downtime is as productive as possible.

If this sounds like something you – or someone you know – would be into, Fender is currently offering a free 3-month subscription to their Fender Play tuition app to anyone who wants to learn acoustic or electric guitar, bass or ukulele.

When this offer first launched, Fender had limited the number of free subscriptions available to just 100,000. The demand has been so high that they've just upped the quota to 500,000. If you or a family member missed out on the first run, here's your chance to get involved.

Hopefully the silver lining in this global crisis is that the world has more musicians once things are back to normal!

Get 3 months of Fender Play for FREE

Visit fender.com/playthrough to redeem your code. Once you have your code you can download the app via Google Play or the App Store and sign into your account. You can also sign into Fender Play via web/desktop.View Deal

Fender Play features an ever-growing treasure trove of easy-to-follow, instructor-guided videos to help new musicians get underway, as well as developing players who are a little further along on their musical journey.

Learning songs is a fundamental part of musical development and, in addition to the lessons, the Fender Play library is rammed with jam tracks by everyone from Led Zeppelin, Green Day and Ed Sheeran, to Sia and Shawn Mendes.

If you’ve been looking for a new hobby or a way to get creative during the uncertain weeks and months ahead, the Fender Play app could be the virtual music teacher you've been waiting for.

Beginner gear essentials