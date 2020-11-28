Get a whopping $120 off the Ibanez Nu Tube Screamer overdrive with this crazy Black Friday deal

No list of the best overdrive pedals is complete without the Ibanez Tube Screamer. If not the best, certainly the most imitated 'drive unit on earth, countless manufacturers big and small have tried to put unique spins on its classic formula. Few of these variations on the standard Tube Screamer though, have been as exciting as the Ibanez Nu Tube Screamer, which pairs the Tube Screamer with Korg’s Nu tube technology. Now, this killer pedal can be had for just $129, a whopping $120 off its usual asking price, thanks to ProAudioStar.

Incorporating a Nu tube – a preamp tube that draws far less power than a traditional vacuum tube – directly into its circuitry, the Nu Tube Screamer delivers an even, well, tube-ier take on those classic 'Screamer tones we all know and love.

This radical new take on the world’s favorite overdrive pedal saw Ibanez collaborate with Korg to incorporate the latter’s Nu Tube technology, for a more, well, tube-y dynamic response. Add in true bypass switching and a mix control to blend in your clean tone, and you get a boutique overdrive at a bargain price, with an almighty $120 off at ProAudioStar.View Deal

Outfitted with Drive, Tone and Level controls, plus a Mix control for additional clean/overdriven signal blending, the Nu Tube Screamer offers users plenty of sonic variety.

When all's said and done, you're essentially getting a boutique stompbox for the price of a ubiquitous mass-market pedal.

Given how tantalizing this deal is though, we don't expect it to stick around for very long, so be sure to stop by ProAudioStar while it's still in effect!

