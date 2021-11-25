Get the Baby Taylor BT1 for only $99 when you buy a Taylor GT Urban Ash this Black Friday

The Black Friday acoustic guitar deals are in full swing, and they do not disappoint. Even though the big day itself is still a few hours away, we’re seeing some wild offers from Musician’s Friend, Guitar Center, Thomann and Gear4Music - but the Sweetwater acoustic guitar deals are what we’re particularly excited about right now. More specifically, this excellent deal - where you can get a Baby Taylor BT1 for just $99 when you buy a Taylor GT Urban Ash .

Most Black Friday offers involve hearty discounts, so this unique deal really stands out while still offering amazing value for money. For only an extra $99, you can get your hands on the top pick in our best travel guitars guide, the Baby Taylor BT1. Preamp-equipped and left-handed versions of this deal are also available.

Taylor bundle: Save $280 on two acoustic guitars Taylor bundle: Save $280 on two acoustic guitars

What’s better than a Taylor acoustic guitar? Two Taylor acoustic guitars. This Black Friday, treat yourself to the Taylor GT Urban Ash and get the Baby Taylor for only $99. This duo of small-bodied acoustic guitars will happily accompany you through any musical situation - both on-stage and off. With the GT, you’ve got a warm, resonant instrument that will fill any venue, and with the Baby Taylor, you’ve got the ultimate couch acoustic. Grab the standard model for $1,500, or the preamp-equipped model for $1,700.

Taylor’s GT Urban Ash acoustic guitar combines a supremely comfortable playing experience with a full, rich and robust sound, thanks to its sitka spruce top and Urban ash back and sides. Urban ash, a material championed by Taylor in select acoustic guitars, is reclaimed from Southern California’s bustling city streets, and put to good use. Urban ash sweetens up the tone - much like mahogany - so you can benefit the environment while treating yourself to a killer acoustic guitar.

If you’re looking for more acoustic guitar deals this Black Friday, take a look at our Black Friday guitar deals page, and our Sweetwater Black Friday deals page if you’d like to check out the rest of the top Sweetwater deals.

