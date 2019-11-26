Get this classy Epiphone Hummingbird PRO acoustic-electric for only $300 in this epic Black Friday deal at Musician’s Friend

Are you looking for an affordable new acoustic guitar ? Maybe you have a budget of around $300 and you’re looking to get the best value for your money. You've come to the right place.

Musician’s Friend is offering this amazing Black Friday guitar deal - an Epiphone Hummingbird PRO for only $300! That's a saving of almost 20%.

This acoustic-electric guitar is modeled on the famous Gibson Hummingbird PRO - and even features the distinctive scratchplate flower design. The striking ebony finish and split parallelogram fretboard inlays add to the visual design.

Unplugged, this guitar offers a sweet, well-balanced tone. However, if you are looking to amplify, it comes fitted with a Shadow ePerformer preamp and Shadow NanoFlex pickup system, allowing it to hold its own on any size stage.

The Hummingbird PRO features a spruce top, mahogany back and side construction. The mahogany neck has a classic SlimTaper D profile and a 24.75” scale length, ensuring maximum comfort and playability.

Due to the popularity and affordability of Epiphone guitars, we don’t expect this deal to be around for long. Jump on this amazing deal and secure your next acoustic-electric by heading over to Musician’s Friend .

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299 at Musician's Friend

Get this visually striking ebony acoustic guitar - complete with decorative flower scratchplate design and split parallelogram inlays for 20% off. Spruce/mahogany construction deliver a sweet, well-balanced tone.View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web