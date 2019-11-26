Get Vox’s tonesome MV50 mini amp heads for just $149 each in this awesome Black Friday deal

Vox’s MV50 mini guitar amp heads are among the cheapest, smallest routes to great tone, and for Black Friday 2019, you can snag the AC, Clean, High Gain and Boutique versions for just $149 apiece over at Musician’s Friend.

Each head outputs a whopping 50W of output to a traditional cab, with an all-analog Nutube preamp that delivers dynamic valve tone in a smaller, longer-lasting format.

You’ll also find a direct line out/headphones output, and power switching down to 25 and 12.5W, as well as volume, tone and gain controls.

Fans of cleaner tones will want to opt for the high-headroom Clean and AC30-aping AC models, while Boutique shoots for Dumblier territory, and High Gain takes aim at altogether heavier sounds.

You can secure a discount of up to $70 off each of these mini heads over at Musician’s Friend right now - that’s a bargain whether you’re using this as your main head or as a backup amp for your live rig.

