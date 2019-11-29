Let’s put a smile on that face! Check out Gibson’s Gotham-esque Dark Knight Les Paul - new for Black Friday

Not one to be outdone by Fender’s Pale Moon models, Gibson has announced its own Black Friday limited-edition, the Les Paul Dark Knight.

Launched at Guitar Center, the Dark Knight boasts a translucent Smoke-Black satin finish on a figured quilted maple top.

Featuring a mahogany body with modern weight relief, the electric guitar is kitted out with Gibson ’57 Classic and Classic Plus humbuckers, plus a Nashville-style tune-o-matic bridge and locking Grover tuners.

The cunning look is completed by matte-black hardware and a compound-radius ebony fingerboard, while additional versatility comes courtesy of coil-split and phase options on the pickups.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a contemporary-looking and modern-playing Les Paul, Gibson may have just delivered the single-cut you’ve been looking for.

You’ll need something approaching Bruce Wayne’s bank balance to afford it, though - it’s available now for $2,999 at Guitar Center.

Black Friday deals from around the web