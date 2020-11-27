Gibson’s Les Paul Blood Moon rises for Black Friday

As well as the myriad Black Friday guitar deals gracing us over the weekend, we usually see a clutch of one-off models for the holiday season, and this year is no different, as Gibson launches the Les Paul Blood Moon, exclusively available at Guitar Center.

This limited-edition model’s name is derived from the satin Blood Moon-finished bound quilt maple top that adorns its weight-relieved mahogany body, and comes complete with white binding.

That binding continues to the neck, which is constructed from flame maple, and topped off with a satin-finished, compound-radius ebony fingerboard, as well as a Graph Tech nut and locking Grover tuners.

As for tones, well, you actually get the moon on a stick here: the guitar’s Gibson ’57 and Super ’57 humbuckers come equipped with coil-split, coil-tap and phase options, activated push/pull volume and tone controls.

You can even choose between inner or outer coils on single-coil mode, while a dip switch in the control cavity adjusts between split or tapped humbuckers.

Hardware is all in black, and includes a Nashville bridge and aluminum tailpiece.

The limited-edition Les Paul Blood Moon is available now for $2,999, exclusively from Guitar Center.

