Guitar World deals of the week: grab yourself huge savings with early Labor Day sales from Fender and Musician's Friend, plus loads more

Two major sales started this week, with early Labor Day offerings from Fender giving up to 30% off their Vintera, Acoustasonic, and select acoustic guitars. This sale is only available whilst supplies last, so act fast if you've got your eye on some Fender gear.

Musician's Friend also got the ball rolling early this year, with up to 30% off a massive range of gear and an extra 10% off for members. There are loads of big brands that have been discounted including Epiphone, Gretsch, Jackson, Schecter, Pigtronix, and plenty more.

We've handpicked some of the best deals from all the major retailers below for you

Fender Labor Day Sale: Up to 30% off

Celebrate the Labor Day weekend early with some serious savings on Fender gear. With massive discounts of up to 30% off guitars from the Acoustasonic, Vintera series, MIJ Aerodyne, Squier 40th anniversary range, and select acoustics, there’s something for everyone here - but only whilst stocks last.

Musician's Friend Labor Day: up to 30% off

Over at Musician's Friend the big Labor Day weekend has kicked off early with up to 30% off loads of gear from guitars, to pedals, to amps. If you're a Musician's Friend member you can also benefit from an additional 10% on top of the existing discount, making it great opportunity to bag some great gear for less.

Fender Acoustasonic Player Tele: $1,199.99 , $959.99

One of the best selling guitars of last year, Fender's hybrid electric acoustic is a brilliant choice for players looking for something a little different. It's currently got 20% off at the official Fender shop in their Labor Day sale, making it a tempting proposition indeed.

Walrus Audio Eras 5-state Distortion: $199 , $149

With five different types of distortion onboard, this brilliant pedal from Walrus Audio is essentially five-in-one. It's currently got a hefty $50 discount at Sweetwater too, giving your more distortion for much less. Price check: Sweetwater $249

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass: $549.99 , now $349.99

One of the most versatile instruments you can buy, the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass features a HSS pickup configuration that covers a wide variety of tones. With a healthy $150 off at Musician's Friend, this brilliant instrument features a roasted maple neck and locking tuners for relatively little money. Price check: Guitar Center $549.99

Epiphone Les Paul Custom: Was $799 , now $583

This 'Blackback' edition of the Les Paul Custom was originally designed by the man himself, known as the 'tuxedo' version of the regular Les Paul. It's a stunning looking and sounding instrument and with a huge $216 discount, excellent value for money too. Price check: Guitar Center $799

