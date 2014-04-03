IK Multimedia Releases AmpliTube Orange for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

IK Multimedia has announced a new iPhone, iPad and iPod touch app that will delight Orange Amplifier fanatics around the globe: AmpliTube Orange for iPhone/iPod touch and iPad.

Officially licensed and developed in close partnership with Orange Amps, AmpliTube Orange is a real-time mobile Orange Amplifier and effects studio featuring digital models of five classic and modern Orange guitar amps and one Orange bass amp.

Each amp and cab model has been meticulously recreated in looks and sound to deliver spot-on Orange tone any time, everywhere.

Orange Appeal

Derived from the fan-favorite desktop version of AmpliTube Orange, the app offers five guitar amps and one bass amp.

Guitar amps included are the 40th anniversary reissue of the single channel “pics only” original OR50, the ultra-versatile “dirty” channel of the Rockerverb 50 MKII with multiple gain stages, the dual-channel 200-watt Thunderverb 200, the simple yet powerful original Tiny Terror “lunchbox amp," and the straight-ahead “British voiced” AD30.

For bass players, AmpliTube Orange also spotlights the single channel vintage inspired AD 200 Bass MK 3 offering a huge range of bass tones from ultra clean to pure dirt and grit.

AmpliTube Orange also features perfectly matched Orange speaker cabinets as well — the 4x12” PPC, 1x12” PPC, 2x12” PPC, 2x12” AD30 and the 1x15” OBC. The cabinets are individually selectable, so they can be mixed and matched with other amp heads for different sound possibilities.

Stompbox Effects Mania

Even though Orange doesn’t make stompbox effects, IK Multimedia has created four vintage-styled Orange-inspired effects to make AmpliTube Orange a versatile stage and studio suite.

Players will find four staple effects: a “Noise Filter” for keeping the hiss down when the gain is cranked; the “Highway Drive” vintage inspired overdrive pedal with crunch, level and tone controls, the “Echo Trip” delay pedal with feedback, delay time, level and tone controls, and “The Shaker” tremolo pedal with rate, depth and inspirational “shape” control.

Recording Studio

After dialing in their favorite tones, players can start recording thanks to AmpliTube Orange’s built-in recorder. The recorder section can be expanded via in-app purchase (four tracks on iPhone/iPod touch, eight tracks on iPad) for multi-track recording and composition.

The full recorder features a bounce function that frees up tracks for limitless recording, and a master effects section with global reverb, EQ and compression. Players can record complete compositions without leaving AmpliTube Orange.

AmpliTube Orange is also Inter-App Audio and Audiobus compatible, so it can be used as an input or effect in other compatible audio apps like GarageBand, making it perfect for injecting Orange tone into other audio environments.

Practice Buddy

AmpliTube Orange is also the perfect practice tool, thanks to its built-in “Song” section. The Song section allows a user to import any audio from their device iTunes library and play along.

It features a “no voice” button that cancels the center portion of the stereo field (where most vocals and leads are placed) making soloing over existing recordings a breeze. There’s also a speed control that allows users to slow down (or speed up) audio material without changing pitch, allowing players to learn difficult passages or enhance their speed and precision.

Standalone or AmpliTube in-app

AmpliTube Orange is available as a standalone app from the App StoreSM, an “in-app” purchase bundle within AmpliTube, or individual amps and effects can be purchased a-la-carte as in-app purchases within AmpliTube. This gives players the flexibility to choose the bundle or individual models as their needs change.

Plugging In and Control

With IK Multimedia’s range of interfaces and controllers for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac/PC, getting a guitar signal to AmpliTube Orange is as simple as plugging into an amplifier.

iRig HD and iRig PRO are the newest digital interfaces that allow players to plug into an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and a Mac or PC and deliver pristine quality pure guitar signal. iRig BlueBoard is the advanced Bluetooth pedalboard that allows for control of presets and sound parameters in AmpliTube, wirelessly, from the floor, without laying your axe down.

Pricing and Availability

AmpliTube Orange is available now on the App StoreSM in two versions: AmpliTube Orange for iPhone/iPod touch and AmpliTube Orange for iPad for $14.99/€13.99 each. The 4–Track recorder and 8-Track recorder with master effects section on iPhone and iPad cost $9.99/€8.99 and $14.99/€13.99 respectively as an in-app purchase.

AmpliTube Orange is also available as a bundle for existing AmpliTube users for $14.99/€13.99 as an in-app purchase. Individual gear models are also available for in-app purchase, price ranging from $2.99/€2.69 to $6.99/€5.99.

More Info

iPhone: amplitube.com/orangeiphone

iPad: amplitube.com/orangeipad

For more information about IK’s range of interfaces and accessories for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac/PC, visit ikmultimedia.com.