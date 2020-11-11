Make big Black Friday savings with $200 off this limited edition Creamback-loaded Vox AC-30 guitar amp

We’re firmly into November, but that doesn’t mean that you have to wait until the end of the month for some great Black Friday guitar deals. As a perfect example, Guitar Center is offering $200 off this Limited Edition Vox AC-30 amp right now.

If you’re unaware of the Vox AC-30, then it’s time to remedy that. The legendary guitar amp is one of the staple rock tones, with its natural EL84-powered chime-y clean/crunch sounds, and top-boosted overdrive making its tonal DNA a favorite with everyone from The Beatles to Brian May, The Edge to Tom Petty. The Vox sound has made an appearance on thousands of recordings and stages across the globe.

This limited edition version of Vox's classic AC-30 amp gives you Celestion Creamback speakers and upgraded JJ tubes. With $200 off at Guitar Center, you can own a brilliant modern example of one of the all-time great guitar amplifiers as used by The Beatles, Brian May, The Edge and more!

But this isn’t just any AC-30. While it includes all the standard features we’ve come to know and love: the triple 12AX7 preamp, the four EL84s in the power section, Top Boost Circuit, classic Tone Cut and tremolo, this limited edition version comes packing a few surprises.

First, the regular tubes have been upgraded with JJ models, so you not only get great tone, but you can rest easy knowing that it’ll last too.

Elsewhere, the usual Celestion Greenback speakers have been swapped for Creambacks, giving you a tighter bass and focussed midrange, and helping to accentuate that classic Vox chime.

We’d take $200 off an AC-30 any day of the week, but with this limited edition version down from $1,399 to $1,199 in this early Guitar Center Black Friday deal, it simply makes securing one of the most iconic guitar amps in history even easier.