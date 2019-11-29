Marshall is having a Black Friday blowout with up to $200 of savings on speakers and headphones

When you think of Marshall, the mind immediately conjures images of its iconic line of guitar amps, the black vinyl, the gold control panels, the signature script logo. But the British amp titan has made huge strides in home audio, and this Black Friday sees them slash prices across the board, visiting massive discounts upon their headphones and speakers.

Limited to a maximum of five products per customer, Marshall's Black Friday sale is offering savings of up to $200 on its home speaker line and up to $130 on its headphones.

Shop Marshall's biggest Black Friday sale ever and save $100s on headphones and speakers

With deals offering such savings as $200 on a Woburn II Bluetooth speaker and $130 on Bluetooth Monitor headphones, there is something for everyone in this sale. The discounts have been applied across the board, too. You can even save $100 on super-portable Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker which now retails at $199.99. Now that's worth making a lot of noise about.View Deal

Which Marshall speaker is right for me?

The Marshall speaker range offers a mix of the Bluetooth-enabled and super-portable to smart speakers with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in.

If you are looking for something that weighs just a couple of kilos or so, but is loud enough to take out into the yard or garage, the Kilburn II might be just the ticket.

Alternatively, the Acton II with Amazon Alexa would make a smart choice for the smart home – easily integrating into the internet-of-things approach to modern living with the capability to control thermostats, locks, lights, you name it, all by voice.

Those looking for something to fill the room might plump for the Woburn II, which has Bluetooth capability, a wooden cabinet, excellent frequency response and comes in black or white vinyl finishes (hello, Randy Rhoads fans).

Which Marshall headphones are right for me?

Marshall's headphones range is similarly wide-ranging. The Minor II and Mode EQ models offer high-quality earbuds, with the latter offering over 10 hours of wireless playing time via Bluetooth.

But there is no shortage of over-ear options, with the likes of the Mid ANC (which is almost half-price) right now) and the Mid Bluetooth (which is half price!) offering a super-comfortable hi-fi experience.

Studio players or home recording guitarists might plump for the Monitor Bluetooth speakers, which at $119.99 represent a saving of $130, and with exceptional noise-cancellation performance and frequency response, they are a pair of cans that will serve you well.

Our advice? Head on over to Marshall now and grab yourself a bargain. Stock is limited.

