Musician’s Friend Announces D’Angelico Premier Gramercy Deal

Musician’s Friend has announced a deal on D’Angelico's Premier Gramercy acoustic guitar in advance of Black Friday.

The guitar is available for $299, a whole $200 off the original asking price of $499, as part of MF's Stupid Deal of the Day initiative.

The Premier Gramercy features a solid Sitka spruce top and an onboard preamp/tuner, and is available in Natural, Vintage Sunburst and Grey Black finishes.

You can check out the full details of the deal over at musiciansfriend.com.

