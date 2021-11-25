Orangewood guitars is offering a sizeable 25% off beginner acoustics for Black Friday

Fresh-faced acoustic guitar brand Orangewood has quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of beginner acoustic guitars . With an aim to supply the next generation of guitarists with great value guitars, they've been quickly gaining attention worldwide - and for the whole of Black Friday week, Orangewood has made its already enticing prices even more appealing with 25% off a massive range of acoustic guitars and ukuleles .

We are really seeing the Black Friday guitar deals ramp up this year and Orangewood have certainly upped their game from last year - which saw fewer guitars on offer and only 20% off. Included in this year’s epic sale are some of Orangewood's best-sellers, such as the insanely playable grand concert Oliver Mahogany, the small-bodied grand concert Oliver Jr Mahogany, the classic dreadnought Echo and the stylish grand concert Brooklyn, plus many more.

You don't need any discount codes - simply click through to the Orangewood site and the reductions will be made automatically. Check out our pick of the best deals below:

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $225 Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $225 , now $180

This mahogany grand concert model not only looks the part but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximizes resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge and bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an onboard Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $225 Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $225 , now $180

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present.

Orangewood Echo: $345 Orangewood Echo: $345 , now $275

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-specced guitar for only $275 at the deal price.

Orangewood Brooklyn: $345 Orangewood Brooklyn: $345 , now $275

What if you want a grand concert shape, but in spruce? Opt for the Brooklyn model. The squat shoulders and pinched waist combine the big, boomy punch of a GC, but with the added brightness of spruce, and the abalone rosette really pops against the lighter spruce top.

More great Black Friday sales live now