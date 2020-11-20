Save $120 on a Martin GPC Special Koa X Series acoustic-electric in this killer early-Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2020 is still a week away, but to be honest, the annual shopping bonanza is hardly confined to a single day any more. In addition to the day itself, you've also got Cyber Monday, as well as the increasingly long period of warmup deals beforehand.

If you're in the market for a new piece of music gear, now is the time to make that purchase. All the major music retailers are already slashing prices on everything from electric guitars and amps to acoustic guitars to accessories.

Does your guitar rack yearn for a new acoustic guitar under $500? If so, we've found the perfect deal for you. For a limited time only, this Martin GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance acoustic-electric is available from Guitar Center for only $479.99 down from $599.99. That's a pretty substantial saving of $120.

Martin GPC Special Koa X Series: now $479.99

For a limited time only, you can save a substantial $120 on this stunning koa-constructed Martin acoustic-electric. With a comfortable natural bitch laminate neck, gorgeous visual touches and a Fishman pickup-preamp system, this one's a solid all-rounder that begs for a place on your guitar rack.View Deal

Now, ordinarily, the build quality and reputability of Martin acoustics bestows upon them a higher price bracket, but the brand's X Series guitars offer the same superior construction at a much more budget-friendly price.

The Martin GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance features a cutaway body constructed of – you guessed it – all koa. The wood's already sleek aesthetic is further complemented by a Herringbone Ink rosette and a hand-rubbed finish.

It also features a super-comfortable natural birch laminate neck with a 20-fret FSC Certified Richlite, dot-inlayed fingerboard.

Of course, being an acoustic-electric, the guitar offers the ability to plug in and project, too, boasting a soundhole-mounted Fishman MX pickup/preamp system.

So if you're looking for a solid all-rounder acoustic-electric, head over to Guitar Center to secure this beauty. It's worth noting that this deal is only live until November 25, and it's likely to sell out before then.

