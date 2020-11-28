Save $150 on two stunning Gretsch Streamliners in this Black Friday blockbuster

Of all the many beautiful, desirable instruments in any given guitar store, we've always found it the most difficult to take our eyes off the offerings from Gretsch. Its electric guitars are always bursting with attitude, and can be taken in any number of sonic directions. Plus, come on, they look awesome!

That's why it's so great that as part of its Black Friday guitar deals, Guitar Center is marking down two of its most gorgeous Streamliner models – the G2627T and G2657T – by $150, bringing their prices down to under $500 – and in the case of the G2657T, under $400.

Gretsch G2657T Streamliner: was $549, now $399, save $150

Decked out in a stunning Ocean Turquoise finish and packing Gretsch's Broad'Tron humbucking pickups and a licensed Bigsby vibrato, this streamlined semi-hollow is an absolute steal – especially for under $400.View Deal

Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: was $599, now $449, save $150

With a trio of Broad’Tron humbucking pickups, a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets on a nato neck, plus a Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece, the G2627T packs a tantalizing mix of classy looks and a rebellious sonic attitude. Available in Georgia Green and Shoreline Gold finishes, with an almighty $150 discount.View Deal

Featuring Gretsch's Broad'Tron humbucking pickups, a laurel fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Bigsby-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece, the G2657T is stylish in both looks and sound – especially in the Ocean Turquoise finish that's on offer.

The G2627T, meanwhile, howls with a trio of Broad’Tron humbucking pickups. Featuring a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Small Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets on a nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile, plus a Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece, it packs a similarly tantalizing mix of classy looks and a rebellious sonic attitude. Plus, you get a choice of gorgeous Georgia Green and Shoreline Gold finishes.

To be honest, we're going to have a hard time not pulling the trigger on one of these ourselves! These sub-$500 beauties will surely go quickly, so be sure to head on over to Guitar Center if you're interested.

