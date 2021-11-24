Save $25 on this Boss solder-free custom patch cable kit from Amazon this Black Friday!

Does your pedalboard resemble a rat’s nest of tangled cables? If so, now could be the time to think about overhauling your ’board with some neat, custom cables. The great news is that you can do this without needing to use a soldering iron thanks to the Boss BCK-12, which Amazon has just reduced by $25 in its Black Friday sale.

Making your own patch cables couldn’t be simpler with the Boss BCK-12. You trim the cable to your desired length, click-on the solderless jack plug, fasten it to the cable using the attached grub screw and you’re done!

Boss BCK-12 Solderless Cable Kit: $89.99 Boss BCK-12 Solderless Cable Kit: $89.99 , $64.99

Start making your own patch cables today without the need for any soldering or specialist tools. The Boss BCK-12 comes with a 12-foot run of cable that can be trimmed to length, and 12 solderless jack plugs with 24K gold connectors to make up to six patch cables. Overhaul your pedalboard for less with $25 off the regular price at Amazon!

Included in the kit is 12-feet of high-quality cable, and 12 solderless jacks (with 24k gold-plated connectors) giving you up to 6 patch cables at whatever length you choose. The plugs are bi-directional so you can set them for a straight or right-angled connection, and you can create a patch cable as short as 1cm in length.

If soldering cables feels like too much of a chore, or you don’t have access to the tools required, this offer represents the perfect way to give your pedalboard a slick, organised layout. Grab this deal now and save before the price goes back up!

More great Black Friday deals online now