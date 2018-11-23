Save Up to $1,180 on Gibson's 2018 Electric, Acoustic and Bass Guitars for Black Friday

At Guitar World, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on guitar gear of all kinds.

Though Gibson's highly-anticipated, back-to-basics 2019 lineup of instruments is still making its way into guitar stores across the world, its 2018 lineup is definitely still widely available—now with some phenomenal discounts.

Over at Guitar Center, an even 70 electric, acoustic and bass guitar models have had their prices slashed—from the Les Paul, SG, Explorer, Flying V and Hummingbird, to the J-45 and much more.

The biggest price cuts are on the higher end of Gibson's price range, such as the Limited Edition Doves in Flight 12-string, which has been marked down $1,180 to $6,669 from $7,849 - but there are some solid deals to be had further down the range, too.

Looking for a great deal on a guitar gear? With Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 on the horizon, it could be worth waiting to see what Black Friday guitar deals become available.

Here are some highlights…