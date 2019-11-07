Save up to $300 on PRS’s oh-so-suave SE Custom 24 Stealth electric guitars at Sweetwater

PRS’s SE Custom 24 is already one of the most desirable electric guitars you can buy under $1,000, thanks to its gorgeous looks and bang-for-buck ratio - but right now Sweetwater can go two better by not only offering an exclusive Stealth-finished model, but also a hefty discount, thanks to its early Black Friday savings.

The SE Custom 24 Stealth is available for $599 ($240 off), while the SE Custom 24 Floyd Stealth is now $699, receiving a hefty $300 discount.

Despite their limited-edition look, these models both work out cheaper than buying the guitars in any other finish, giving you even more reason to snap ’em up ahead of Black Friday 2019.

These deals are in addition to some other impressive savings from the retail giant, including big discounts on 23 (!) ESP electric guitars, as well as up to $80 off some of DigiTech’s best-ever pedals.

PRS SE Custom 24 Stealth: was $839, now $599

This more affordable take on PRS’s most iconic design offers huge versatility via its coil-splittable 85/15 S humbuckers, with killer playability assured by the Wide Thin profile maple neck with ebony fingerboard.View Deal