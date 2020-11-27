Snag Schecter's C-1 Platinum for just $449 in one of the top Black Friday guitar deals for metal players

The holiday season is in full swing, and we are working around the clock to find you the very best Black Friday guitar deals .

Over at Guitar Center , the Schecter C-1 Platinum is being offered at just $449 down from $599 – saving you a whopping $149. Satin Transparent Midnight Blue and Translucent Black color variants are available in this incredible deal.

A giant in the metal guitar world, Schecter boasts a highly diverse range of electric guitars and an A-list artist roster which includes Zakk Wylde, Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold and Dan Donegan of Disturbed.

The C-1 Platinum is an improved version of the highly popular C-1, featuring all-new platinum fingerboard inlays, fretboard and body binding. Satin chrome hardware completes the look.

(Image credit: Schecter Guitar Research)

Playability is integral to the design of this guitar. A Schecter Ultra Access neck joint allows the comfortable reach of all 24 jumbo frets.

While standard necks tend to show aging and defects over the years due to exposure to temperature or moisture changes, the C-1 Platinum’s 3-piece maple neck ensures a lifetime of playability.

The guitar also comes loaded with a crushing pair of EMG active 81/85 pickups . These iconic pickups were designed with intensity, high-end cut and fluid sustain in mind.

