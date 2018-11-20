Singular Sound Unveil Two New Products During Week-Long Black Friday Sale Event

Singular Sound, the creators of the BeatBuddy Drum Machine Guitar Pedal, have just released a surprising new product, the Cabli, that solves a major problem faced by musicians of all walks: cable management.

The Cabli promises to solve the issue of tangled cables while also increasing cable longevity, keeping you and your space clean, and making dealing with cables a whole lot more convenient. You can watch a video above.

The first production run of the Cabli is slated to hold up to 30’ of cable and take only seconds to wind up. Price will be $19.97, but during Singular Sound’s Black Friday Week Long Sale Event, Cabli's are 15% off, bringing price down to $16.97.

Learn more about the Cabli and get yours at singularsound.com/product/cabli.

The guys at Singular Sound aren’t just dropping one product this holiday season — they’re also introducing a limited edition run of their Footswitch+ dual momentary footswitch. This limited edition model is covered in Deluxe California Shag, which gives the Footswitch+ “groovy vibes” and cloud-like comfort underfoot.

The Limited Edition Footswitch+ Deluxe California Shag will be available in multiple colors, but only from 4:00 p.m. EST Thursday until midnight on Friday. Each unit will be hand signed and numbered by Singular Sound’s founder, David Packouz.

The Footswitch+ Deluxe California Shag will be on sale for $75, but will be given free with any purchase of a BeatBuddy, Premium Library SD Card, or gift card with a value over $200. You can learn more about the Limited Edition Footswitch+ Deluxe California Shag when it launches this Thursday.

To find out more about Singular Sound, head over to singularsound.com.

