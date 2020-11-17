Stock up on Martin acoustic guitar string multipacks ahead of Black Friday – get 3 sets for under $14

Sweetwater has a useful little deal ahead of this year’s Black Friday guitar deals blowout, offering multipacks of Martin Authentic Superior Performance acoustic guitar strings at a third off their regular price. As part of this deal, you get three packets of fresh, high quality strings for just $13.98.

These string sets are available in a range of popular sizes, making it the perfect time to stock up for the year. Not only that, but strings make great stocking fillers for the guitar player in your life.

Martin Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance 3-Pack

Was $21, now $13.98, 33% off

A new set of strings will breathe life into your acoustic guitar. These Martin Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance 3-packs, which come in a range of sizes to suit all playstyles, deliver exceptional clarity, and are down from $21 to just $13.98 at Sweetwater.View Deal

Changing strings regularly is one of the single most enhancing things you can do to your acoustic guitar , particularly if you play and perform regularly. New strings deliver increased brightness in your tone, breathing life into your playing and making everything sound as good as it possibly can. Many players prefer to buy in bulk, meaning they’re never caught short, and Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to do exactly this.

Martin Authentic Superior Performance strings work, as you’d imagine, perfectly with Martin acoustics, but they’ll deliver sparkle and clarity to any acoustic. These steel strings are coated to ensure longevity, and they come in three sizes - custom light, light and medium - so there’s a set to suit whichever style you play. And, at just $13.98 in this early- Sweetwater Black Friday deal , it’s definitely worth keeping a few packs on hand. You’ll never regret having spare strings after all, particularly when they sound this good.

