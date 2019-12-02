Cyber Monday guitar deals 2019: all the latest deals on acoustic and electric guitars, pedals, amps and accessories in one place

Black Friday is over - but the discounts keep coming with the advent of Cyber Monday. This heady four-day period is the biggest online shopping event of the year, and we’ve already seen a huge array of unbelievable Black Friday guitar deals on everything from electric and acoustic guitars, to basses, effects pedals, amplifiers and guitar accessories - and that's continued well into Cyber Monday.

The number of Cyber Monday guitar deals can be overwhelming to the uninitiated, but we’re here to help you score a new guitar, complete your pedalboard, or supercharge your tone with a new amp. Maybe you just need a new set of strings – we can help you find those, too!

The deals are coming in thick and fast. You'll find our expert picks below and we'll be updating this Cyber Monday guitar deals page around the clock with the very latest guitar gear bargains, so keep on coming back for the latest and greatest discounts on the hottest gear.

It's worth saying at this point that we've seen guitar gear deals sell out very quickly, so don't wait around before pulling the trigger. You have been warned!

Our top Cyber Monday guitar deals

15% off a huge range of gear at Guitar Center

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals don’t get much better than this: simply enter the code FRIDAY15 at the checkout, and you’ll get 15% off all the guitars, amps and pedals your heart desires!View Deal

Save up to 15% off orders at Musician’s Friend

There’s a sweet deal to be had on over 20,000 products at Musician’s Friend: spend $49+ to get 10% off your order, or $99+ to receive 15% off. Simply use the code CYBERWEEK19 at the checkout!View Deal

18% off guitars, amps, pedals and more at ProAudioStar

You can save 18% off any new guitar gear with the code BF18, and 5% off already-discounted gear using the code BF5. Be aware that these codes won’t work on everything, but it’s definitely worth a go at the checkout.View Deal

Line 6 Powercab 112 FRFR speaker cab: was $599, now $499

This feature-loaded 1x12 speaker cab is the perfect gigging match for any amp modeler, thanks to its full-range flat response, and clever onboard Speaker Modeling. Improve your live sound today for less with this $100 saving at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend

Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal

Get two TC Electronic pedals for only $75 @Guitar Center

Mix and match from a vast range of effects pedals from the highly regarded pedal company. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever you're after, all effects are covered in this one of a kind Black Friday deal.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus: $699 , now $549

This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition 1966 G-400 PRO: $429 , now $349

Available in Cherry or Black, this SG is the real deal for a bargain price. You get the classic horned mahogany body and Silm Taper set mahogany neck, teamed with a pair of high-output Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, ideal for getting your Iommi on.

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: $249 $199 at Sweetwater

The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty discount over at Sweetwater. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy: $449 $299 at Musician’s Friend

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a whopping $150 chopped off the asking price, this is one of the best bargains we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Jackson Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6: only $449.99

Unleash the prog this Black Friday with an unbelievably good value metal guitar. Designed by the Periphery axeman himself, this guitar is built to shred.View Deal

IK Multimedia AmpliTube MAX: $499 $249 at Sweetwater

This comprehensive suite of guitar amps and effects is half-price at Sweetwater, and makes this perhaps the best guitar plugin deal of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond.View Deal

Positive Grid Bias Elite plugin bundle: now only $159

An all-in-one amp modeling software solution. With 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 guitars and tons more, this is perhaps one of the best value deals we've seen all Black Friday.View Deal

43 D'Angelico Deluxe guitars: up to $1,200 off @ ProAudioStar

By far one of the best electric guitars this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is these ridiculous discounts on 43 semi-hollow models from D'Angelico, with some markdowns reducing $1,999 guitars to just $799. Not to be missed.View Deal

ESP LTD MH-400NT in Natural Satin: only $409.99!

Featuring a mahogany body, 3-piece maple neck and a Pau Ferro fretboard which complements the Natural Satin finish wonderfully, this awesome electric guitar is now almost half off over at ProAudioStar.



Sterling by Music Man John Petrucci JP70: only $449.99

Now this really is a dramatic turn of events – a John Petrucci signature seven-string in stealth black for under $500! Astonishing deals like this don’t come every day…View Deal

ESP LTD M-400 in Natural Satin: over $300 off!

This Seymour-Duncan loaded electric guitar is built for the recording and performing guitarist. And now with over $300 off, there's never been a better time to get your hands on it! Act fast to secure this awesome guitar before the crowd.

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: $129.99

Start playing guitar today with this unbelievably good value beginner acoustic from Yamaha. With a laminated spruce top with a black finish, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style.View Deal

Buy a HeadRush Pedalboard, get a FRFR-108 free at Amazon

The HeadRush Pedalboard is already one of the hottest amp modelers on the market, and it just became even more attractive with the addition of a free full-range, flat-response speaker, allowing you to bring your meticulously crafted sounds to the stage.View Deal

Hagstrom Fantomen Ghost signature: was $899, now $749

Channel your own ghoulish noise through this exclusive gold hardware-equipped Hagstrom Fantomen in white, currently on sale at Musician’s Friend with $150 off, guaranteed to take you from the pinnacle to the pit…View Deal

Ibanez's superlative AZ242F TSG: was $1,299, now $899

We’re not kidding when we say the Ibanez AZ series is one of the very best in the world, so getting that level of quality and design for just $899 is, quite frankly, a ridiculous deal. Get yourself this fast-playing, Tequila Sunrise Gradiation-finished solidbody with world-class Seymour Duncan pickups and Gotoh hardware before they’re all gone.View Deal

Should I buy guitar gear online during Black Friday?

If you're concerned about buying a guitar or other gear on Black Friday without playing it first, you needn’t be. Online music instrument retailers like Guitar Center , Musician’s Friend and Sweetwater offer hassle-free returns as standard, so you can purchase a guitar, play it in the comfort and privacy of your home and, if it’s not right, send it back without issue. You should check the specific returns policy for your chosen retailer before you purchase, but most offer between 30-45 days to return an item, as long as it’s in original condition.

All the latest Black Friday guitar deals

Electrics

Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 Natural: now only $499.99

The Jackson Pro Series is universally known for its effortless playability and awesome looking aesthetic. While this particular Pro Series model usually retails at $849, ProAudioStar have slashed the price to only $499.99. That's over 40% off!View Deal

Guild Starfire III w/ Guild Vibrato Tailpiece: save $520

The Guild Starfire III is an effortlessly stylish electric guitar in a gloss black finish, complete with a Guild vibrato tailpiece. Grab this massive saving today over at ProAudioStar.View Deal

Ibanez Axion Label series RGAR61AL: save $200!

For a limited time only, save a massive $200 on this Ibanez Axion Label Series RGAR61AL over at Musician's Friend. New for 2019, the Axion Label series was made, in the words of Ibanez: "to knock down some serious walls in the Progressive Rock & Metal scenes."View Deal

Gretsch FSR Two-Tone Electromatic Double Jet: now $579.99

Musician's Friend have knocked $120 off this spectacular two-tone Gretsch Double Jet. In a beautifully complimentary surf green and white color combination, whether you play on stage or in the living room, this guitar will certainly turn heads.View Deal

Ibanez RG450EXB RG Series Metallica Blue: now $329.99

Ibanez are known for their price-defying and effortlessly playable electric guitars. The RG450EXB features a Meranti body and 25.5" maple neck with a bound jatoba fingerboard. The guitar also features Ibanez Quantum pickups in an HSH configuration. Order yours today at this amazingly low price!View Deal

Chapman ML1 Traditional Electric Guitar Lunar: only $319!

Musician's Friend are offering a massive $160 off this awesome Chapman ML1 in a Lunar finish. Also featuring a maple fingerboard with the signature Chapman Infinity inlay, as well as three single-coil Alnico pickups, this guitar is a steal at this price.View Deal

Jackson Special Edition Dinky 7-String: only $159.99

Have you played six strings your whole life? Have you recently been considering venturing into 7-string territory? Look no further than this Jackson Dinky 7-string. Featuring a gloss black finish with a contrasting maple fretboard, this unbelievably priced electric guitar is the perfect first 7-string.View Deal

Squier Affinity Telecaster HH: was $199.99 , now $159.99

Featuring a solid alder body with a gloss metallic black finish, this humbucker loaded electric guitar would be the perfect starter guitar, or indeed a worthy addition to any guitarist's collection.View Deal

Squier Bullet Stratocaster HSS with tremolo: only $109.99!

The Squier Bullet Strat is the perfect guitar for beginners. Featuring a solidbody construction with a 25.5" C-standard shaped maple neck, the guitar's specs massively defy its price point. You needn't worry about an extensive setup process either - you'll be ready to start playing straight out of the box.View Deal

Epiphone Slash Firebird: now $599 at Sam Ash

Slash may be best known for wielding Les Pauls, but his partnership with Epiphone has yielded this particularly attractive take on the Firebird, boasting a Translucent Black-finished AAA flame maple top and three-piece mahogany body, teamed with Seymour Duncan ‘Slash’ open-coil humbuckers. A tidy $200 saving is available if you’ve got an appetite for, um, discounts.View Deal

Fender Player Telecaster Silverburst: was $674, now $574

Get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster this Black Friday for just over $500. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, this guitar would be more than a worthy purchase.View Deal

Schecter Omen Extreme-6 Ocean Blue Burst: only $299.99!

Schecter are giants in the metal guitar world. The opportunity to own an Omen Extreme-6 for under $300 is a Cyber Monday-only deal that we expect won't even last until the end of the day. Act fast to secure yours!View Deal

ESP LTD EC-256FM Black Cherry Sunburst: now only $329

This sturdy, classic-looking rock guitar is perfect for gigging on a budget. With a set-neck construction and a flamed maple top over a mahogany body, and 22 XJ frets across a 24.75" scale length, it is designed for speed and comfort at a very affordable price.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul PlusTop PRO: save $100!

This beautiful guitar's Antique Natural carved flamed maple top pairs wonderfully with the Pau Ferro fretboard and trapezoid inlays to create that classic Les Paul look in a fraction of the price. View Deal

Gretsch Guitars FSR G5245T Electromatic Jet: only $499.99

Save $150 on this stunning Gretsch Electromatic electric guitar over at Guitar Center. With a mahogany body and maple top, and 22 medium jumbo frets on a walnut fretboard, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style. View Deal

Get $30 off the Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Special-I

This is a limited edition version of Epiphone's best selling model. Loved by both beginners and seasoned veterans, this thing is a workhorse that's now available for just $129.View Deal

Danelectro 59X12 12-String Electric Guitar: only $429

Danelectro calls the 59X12 their best sounding 12-string ever. And at only $429 there's ever been a better time to finally own a 12-string! View Deal

D'Angelico Deluxe Series DH: $1,899 $799 at ProAudioStar

Now here is a vintage-style semi-hollow singlecut with a lot going on tonally. There are two Seymour Duncan DA-59 humbuckers in the neck and bridge, with a six-way toggle switch for selecting either, both, or splitting the pickups into singlecoils, and blending both singlecoil options together. This is a hugely versatile guitar that's as happy with bebop as it is with rockabilly.View Deal

Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone: now only $699

Calling all Starmen and Lady Stardusts! No need to sell the world - here’s a heroic $300 saving on this reissue of David Bowie’s prized 1961 Supro Dual Tone.View Deal

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Now's your chance to bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy.View Deal

Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

Exclusively available at Guitar Center, this hot-rodded Strat boasts an HSS pickup configuration and one of the most distinctive fretboards you’ll see on any guitar. Team that with its gorgeous quilt maple finish and you’ve got a one-of-a-kind take on Fender’s most famous design.View Deal

Fender QMT Telecaster Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

If you’re after a Tele with a difference, this striking example could be the one for you. Named after its unique Pale Moon ebony fingerboard, this quilt maple-topped, American-built electric features Custom Hot pickups for a guitar that sounds as good as it looks.View Deal

Save $350 on the ESP Bill Kelliher’s BK-600 signature guitar

Selling right now for just $799 at Sweetwater, Kelliher's signature guitar - complete with a pair of Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor humbuckers - is designed to be played hard and heavy.View Deal

Acoustics

Washburn Heritage G120SWE w/ case: now only $349.99

This acoustic guitar has had a huge price cut over at ProAudioStar - almost $400 or over half off! The all-mahogany construction results in a big, round and robust voice that is versatile for many styles of play.View Deal

Guild D-140CE Natural: save $350!

Featuring a solid spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, the D-140CE produces a strong, balanced voice with tight, focused bass and crisp mids and highs.View Deal

$500 off the Martin Special Dreadnought Herringbone

This guitar was designed with the iconic sound of Martin's golden era in mind, the 1930s. Martin guitars from the 1930s are considered by many to be a benchmark for the acoustic steel string guitar. If you were to find an authentic 30s model today, it would sell for somewhere between $100K and $400K. While the price tag on this guitar is still not small, the tonal emulation of the era is remarkably uncanny.

Guild F-2512E Jumbo 12-String Acoustic-Electric: now $479.99

Built with a solid spruce top, maple sides and arched maple back, the F-2512E Maple has the bright, jangly tone Guild has become known for. Bag yourself an incredible new 12-string today at this awesome discounted price.View Deal

Ibanez V70CE Acoustic-Electric Violin Sunburst: only $169.99

This awesome Ibanez acoustic-electric's affordable price tag, combined with its mahogany and spruce top construction finished in a beautiful Violin Sunburst finish, and electronics system with a 2-band EQ makes this the perfect guitar to get started.

Ibanez AEG8E Acoustic-Electric Red Sunburst: only $199.99

In this one off Cyber Monday deal, Guitar Center have knocked 20% off this awesome Ibanez cutaway acoustic-electric guitar. A balanced acoustic sound, combined with terrific ease of playability makes this a perfect guitar for beginners.View Deal

Ibanez Exotic Wood Series EW2012ASENT 12-String: $379.99

The Ibanez EW2012ASENT is the first 12-string model in the Exotic Wood series. The perfect addition to any guitar player's arsenal, this stunning acoustic-electric features a striking figured ash body, abalone rosette, and a rich sound that massively defies its price point.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299 at Musician's Friend

Get this visually striking ebony acoustic guitar - complete with decorative flower scratchplate design and split parallelogram inlays for 20% off. Spruce/mahogany construction deliver a sweet, well-balanced tone.View Deal

Alvarez AG660CE12 Artist Series acoustic-electric: $300.99

Have you been on the lookout for a new 12-string? Well, we've found this incredible deal on the Alvarez AG660CE12 over at Guitar Center for a little over $300! What are you waiting for, these prices don't stick around for long... View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: now only $349.99

Bag yourself this incredible Epiphone acoustic-electric at an incredible $150 or 30% off. Complete with volume an tone controls, this guitar can do it all. View Deal

Martin Dreadnought X1-AE acoustic: now $499.99

This stunning acoustic-electric guitar was originally $599.99. You can grab it for $100 off right now with this amazing Black Friday bargain. View Deal

Martin Grand Performance 15ME Streetmaster: $1,399.99

Save $200 on this incredible acoustic-electric guitar. With the look of a well-worn guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this deal is unmissable.View Deal

Martin Koa X Series: $599.99 at Guitar Center

A GC exclusive for Black Friday, this natural looking Koa X series acoustic produces a rich and powerful sound - perfect for singer-songwriters. View Deal

Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949

Though you could easily spend four times as much on a Martin acoustic, here’s a budget option that looks, feels and sounds close to their most classic instruments.View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219

This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the aged natural finish Caballero Artist, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow Performer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219

The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139

The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S - Vintage Sunburst; was $169, now $139

Like the natural finish version, the vintage sunburst DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal

Amps

Free footswitch w/ Hughes & Kettner GrandMeister Deluxe

The German amp co's ingenious GrandMeister Deluxe 40 head is one of the most versatile amp heads on the market, but you'll need a footswitch to make the most of it… What good fortune, then, that you can buy this tube and FX-loaded head and get an FSM432 MKIII footswitch (worth $219) absolutely free right now over at Sweetwater!View Deal

Yamaha THR10C: was $299, now $249 at Sweetwater

Although the THRII has just dropped, the original THRs more than hold their own, and the THR10C is the most tonesome of the lot. It offers five boutique-inspired clean to overdriven tones, and is now available with a tidy $50 discount. Smoooooooth.View Deal

Get the highly regarded Fender Bassbreaker for only $549

With a Celestion 1x12 speaker, tons of recording-friendly features and an unparalleled tone, this combo is a true all-rounder - and it's now available for $200 off in this limited-edition finish!View Deal

Marshall Origin 50C: was $749.99, now $549.99

Get this all-in-one combo amp from one of the world's most prestigious amp manufacturers - complete with two distinct voices, multiple onboard controls and a built-in FX loop.View Deal

Vox MV50 AC: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Capturing the sounds of Vox’s iconic AC30 combo, the MV50 AC is the cheapest, most compact way to get the sounds beloved of The Beatles, Radiohead and U2 in your backline.View Deal

Vox MV50 Clean: was $195, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Anyone after a high-headroom pedal platform will want to check out this bargainous mini amp from Vox, which delivers 50W of output via a Nutube power amp and Class D power amp.View Deal

Vox MV50 High Gain: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Need high gain from a tiny package? Vox has got you covered with this diminutive yet all-powerful head, which boasts a mid control switch to boost or cut the mid-frequency range, spanning tones from hard rock to metal.View Deal

Vox MV50 Boutique: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

If your tastes veer into unobtainium levels of boutique amplification (ie, Dumble), you’d be wise to check out this teeny amp head from Vox, which goes some way to capturing the sound of those legendary amps for a fraction of the price.View Deal

Get $500 off the Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb

This powerhouse of an amp is loaded with tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, and comes with Supro's trademark blue rhino hide tolex, for classic looks and a classic sound.View Deal

Vox AC15 hand-wired tube amp: $600 off at Sweetwater

Hurry and get this AC15HW1G12C combo for almost half-price. Famous for its boutique vintage flair and rich sense of history, this tonesome Vox combo won't hang around for long.View Deal

Pedals

15% off Seymour Duncan pedals and pickups @ Guitar Center

One of the world’s foremost pickup builders is slashing 15% off its comprehensive range of pedals and active Blackout pickups. From boosts to reverbs and seven-string humbuckers, there’s a deal to be had over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Pigtronix Ringmaster Ring Modulator: almost half off!

The Pigtronix Ringmaster is a ring modulator synth designed to create analog harmonizer and tremolo effects that can be made to follow the notes you play. Secure this amazing deal over at Musician's Friend now!View Deal

Korg Pitchblack Advance Tuner Pedal: only $39.99

Get Korg's awesome Pitchblack Advance tuner pedal for over half off over at Musician's Friend! It's all-new, cutting edge design offers superb visibility, ultra-high tuning accuracy and true bypass switching.View Deal

Get Digitech's trippy Polara reverb for just $79.99

The Polara's seven reverbs run the gamut of sounds, and its impressive layout of controls make this a hell of a buy at this amazing price point.View Deal

Abasi Pathos Overdrive: save $30 at ProAudioStar!

The Pathos is designed to retain the feel of an American-style tube amp channel. Both Smooth and Edge voicings can be sculpted with a set of musically-tuned EQ shelves and mid control, as well as potent gain and level controls.View Deal

Morley Mini Volume Plus Effects Pedal: now only $69.99

Over at Musician's Friend, this mini volume pedal is now being offered for only $69.99. That's $59.01 discount or 46% off! This pedal is perfect for use in live use in applications such as creating a smooth transition between rhythm and lead volumes. It also features glow-in-the-dark treadle rubber and toe-end logo, and LED Indication.View Deal

Bag DOD's Mini Volume pedal for just $34.99 at ProAudioStar

You can get almost 70% off this top-notch volume pedal in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. At this price, there's never been a better time to add a volume stompbox to your pedalboard.View Deal

20% off Walrus Audio pedals & power supplies at Sweetwater

Absolutely everything Walrus Audio currently produces is currently on sale over at Sweetwater, including new releases like the EB-10 Preamp/EQ/Boost and Slo multi-texture reverb, as well as the Phoenix and Aetos power supplies.View Deal

KHDK No. 1 Overdrive: was $199, now $69 at ProAudioStar

This roaring dirtbox is one of the highlights of the Kirk Hammett-fronted pedal company's range, utilizing a pair of gain stages to produce a rich, harmonic overdrive - and a $130 discount makes this a damn-near essential purchase.View Deal

Pigtronix Bob Weir's Real Deal acoustic preamp: $99|$180 off

Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir teamed up with Pigtronix to create this no-nonsense acoustic preamp, which promises an unplugged-esque tone running direct into a PA at full volume, with no feedback. It's available with an astonishing discount at Sweetwater right now.View Deal

Free backpack worth $169 with Line 6 Helix LT at Sweetwater

When looking for a multi-effects unit for your guitar that is super-programmable, so easy to use that the manual is almost superfluous, and with over 200 cab sim, amp models and effects on hand, the Helix LT is a no-brainer. But with a free backpack? Now's the time to get one.View Deal

MXR EVH 5150 Katakana Overdrive: $70 off at Sweetwater

This limited-edition drive pedal has been given a limited edition Japanese makeover but inside the enclosure you'll find the Blue Channel of Eddie's signature 5150 III head. It's one of the best overdrives on the market and could be yours for just $129.99.View Deal

Buy a HeadRush Pedalboard, get a FRFR-108 free at Amazon

The HeadRush Pedalboard is already one of the hottest amp modelers on the market, and it just became even more attractive with the addition of a free full-range, flat-response speaker, allowing you to bring your meticulously crafted sounds to the stage.View Deal

Save $100 on Line 6's POD HD500X multi-effects processor

With more than 100 different types of effects and 30 HD amp models, the POD HD500X covers just about every conceivable sound you could ever want.View Deal

Save 15% on J. Rockett effects and power supplies

J. Rockett is offering the biggest selection of all the brands here, with prices ranging from $67.15 for the Audio Design power distributor up to $211.65 for the Tim Pierce signature overdrive.View Deal

Save 15% on a range of Matthews Effects

There are five Matthews pedals up for grabs in the Sweetwater sale, including the Astronomer V2 Celestial reverb, Whaler V2 Fuzz and Chemist V2 Atomic Modulator.View Deal

Save 15% on Bogner effects

Bognor pedals don't come cheap, but if you've had your eye on one, now could be the time to strike with big money to be saved on drive, fuzz and compressor pedals.View Deal

Get 15% off select Wampler effects

Make savings on everything from the Tumnus Transparent overdrive to the Faux Tape Echo V2 delay. Click to explore the full range of discounted pedals.View Deal

Save 15% on Friedman pedals and more

It's not just Friedman pedals lining up for discount, you can also pick up cut-price pedalboard power supplies, cab simulators and more.View Deal

Save $37.50 on the Diezel VH4

You want distortion? You got it! Get wide ranging controls for gain, treble, middle and bass, plus presence, deep and master controls to help you shape the low-end and mid-range bite.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

You don't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 will score you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 will get you a killer kill switch.View Deal

Save 15% on Keeley pedals

Robert Keeley's handcrafted American pedals are widely regarded, so any opportunity to get money off a D&M Drive, a Dark Side Workstation or any of the other pedalboard powerhouses featured is a good deal.View Deal

Way Huge Conquistador: $149 $79 at Sweetwater

This neat take on distortion adds a velcro fuzz-like texture courtesy of an onboard gate; it’s a fierce, aggressive box for any guitarist who seeks to stand out from the distorted crowd.View Deal

DigiTech Trio+: was $329, now $249.95

You don’t need a band with DigiTech’s ingenious Trio+, which automatically generates bass and drum backing to your chord progressions - and it’s got a built-in looper to boot.View Deal

DigiTech FreqOut: was $179, now $109.95

One of the most innovative effects pedals of the past decade, the FreqOut is the convincing way to get guitar feedback sounds from any rig at any volume.View Deal

DigiTech Drop: was $173, now $159.95

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones.View Deal

Pigtronix Tremvelope: was $199, now $99 at Sweetwater

One of the most advanced tremolo pedals on the market, the Tremvelope utilizes a volume-triggered envelope to shape the wobble, with a smooth, natural response - and now it's got a cool half-price offer to boot.View Deal

DigiTech Obscura Altered Delay: $169 $77 at ProAudioStar

For anyone looking for a digital delay with a difference, may we present the Obscura, which packs four trippy delays (analog, tape, lo-fi and reverse), with the ability to degrade each and every one via a unique control set. Given this pedal's sterling audio quality and a rock-solid build, this is an unbelievable bargain.View Deal

Accessories

Fender Accessories Tin and Cable Starter Pack: only $13.99

Included in this awesome deal; guitar polish, polishing cloth, guitar picks, guitar tuner tool and a 12ft instrument cable, all housed in a handy graphics-covered lunchbox tin, which even has a handle!View Deal

D'Addario Equinox Headstock Tuner: now only $14.99!

This tuner utilizes the vibrations of your guitar, bass or other stringed instrument and provides ultra-precise tuning. Featuring a highly sensitive piezo sensor and large multi-color display, the Equinox allows you to accurately tune in both dimly lit and noisy environments.View Deal

Walrus Audio Aetos 120V Clean Power Supply: $135.20

The 8-output Walrus Audio Aetos is a 120V power supply, perfect for powering your effects pedals. Utilizing an internal custom wound toroidal transformer to provide the highest noise filtering possible, this unit will deliver an unparalleled clean quality to your sound. View Deal

Fender FE620 Electric Guitar Gig Bag: now only $39.99

The FE620 is one of the best value cases you can buy for your electric guitar. Featuring a durable outer layer and a 20mm soft touch microfiber padded interior, your axe is sure to be completely safe no matter where you take it. View Deal

Fender FA610 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Gig Bag: $24.99

The FA610 is a stylish and affordable way to keep your acoustic guitar safe while traveling. The outer layer is constructed of tough 600 denier polyester that protects against impacts while avoiding ripping and tearing.View Deal

Friedman Power Grid 10 Pedal Power Supply: save $33

So you've put tons of effort into researching the best pedals, but you need power supplies to power that awesome pedalboard! The Friedman Power Grid 10 pedal power supply is the best solution to this problem. Housed in a compact form factor, the Power Grid 10 fits easily into the corner of your pedalboard, eliminating that nest of wires so you can focus solely on those tones!View Deal

Dean Markley ProMag Plus XM Acoustic Guitar Pickup: $14.99

Dean Markley's ProMag Plus acoustical pickup has become an industry standard. The maple wood housing gives it a smooth, high-end response. At only $14.99, this pickup is mega affordable, too. View Deal

Ernie Ball Earthwood 80/20 Medium Light strings: only $10

Ernie Ball might be the biggest name in the guitar string market right now. The quality of their strings is trusted by a long and growing list of artists, who know that when they play Ernie Ball, they play the best. Join the club today for only $10. View Deal

D'Addario Classic Pro Series Instrument Cable 10ft: $12.99

D'Addario's Classic Pro Series provides the ultimate in quality and value. Featuring a right-angled plug - perfect for side mounted guitar jacks and effects pedals - this 10ft instrument cable will give you the most secure and trustworthy connection possible. View Deal

Dunlop Tortex picks 1.14 mm 6 dozen: from just $12.74

As guitar players, we all know how easy it is to lose our picks... You buy a pack and days later you find yourself searching for just one to play with. Well, eliminate that problem with this Dunlop Tortex standard pack of 6 dozen guitar picks. That's 72 picks! Should keep you going - until the end of the week at least.View Deal

Ernie Ball Super Slinky strings three-pack: now $10

These industry-standard electric guitar strings are used by the world’s biggest players, and now you can snap up a bargain on a three-pack over at Guitar Center.View Deal

D’Addario XL strings three-pack: was $13.99, now $9.99

XL electric guitar strings are known as ‘The Player’s Choice’ for a reason: their nickel-plated steel outputs a bright tone and minimizes fret wear, and now you can grab three sets for just $9.99 at Guitar Center.View Deal

Perri’s guitar straps: starting at $2.39!

If you’re looking for a durable strap with personality, Perri’s has got what you need, and there’s a whopping 40% off over at Guitar Center. You can get everything from plain black seatbelt style offerings to camo getups and that Santa strap you always wanted.View Deal

Pro Co Evolution Studio/Stage Cable: was $51.99, now $22.99

If you on the lookout for one of the best guitar cables but don't want to break the bank, this 10ft option from Guitar Center could be just the thing you need.View Deal

Plugins

Get Waves' PRS Supermodels Plugin for $129 $39.99

Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith himself, the Waves PRS SuperModels plugin models three high-end PRS amps - the Archon, the Dallas and the Blue Sierra/V9. Act quickly and get the set for just $40.View Deal

Get Waves' Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel for $99 $29.99

Developed in collaboration with legendary producer and engineer Eddie Kramer, this plugin brings the best in '60s and '70s classic rock tone to your fingertips. Get it now at a 70% discount.View Deal

Other

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB: $2,399 $2,199 at B&H

The most affordable of Apple's 16-inch laptops still boasts an almighty 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also now features a $200 discount: nice.View Deal

20% off a year's subscription to Guitar World

Every issue of Guitar World comes loaded with interviews with your favorite artists, gear reviews and news, lessons on the latest riffs and licks, and loads more. What are you waiting for? Enter the code EVERYTHING20 to get 12 issues for just $27.View Deal

Shop Marshall's biggest Black Friday sale ever and save $100s on headphones and speakers

With deals offering such savings as $200 on a Woburn II Bluetooth speaker and $130 on Bluetooth Monitor headphones, there is something for everyone in this sale. The discounts have been applied across the board, too. You can even save $100 on super-portable Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker which now retails at $199.99. Now that's worth making a lot of noise about.View Deal

20% off special-edition Metallica watches by Nixon

Ride the lightning and turn up on time with these ultra-cool ‘tallica watches, featuring artwork from some of the legendary metal albums ever recorded - now 20% off!View Deal

50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play

Packed with bite-sized lessons on everything from technique to song tutorials, Fender Play is one of the best ways to learn guitar - and it's now 50% off. This deal also secures up to 10% off all Fender gear for a year!View Deal

Apple 10.2” iPad, 32GB, WiFi: $329 $249 at Best Buy

With $80 slashed off the asking price, this 32GB iPad is an absolute steal, and we’d be very surprised to see the price going any lower. You’ll have no problems running the latest music-making apps with this beauty.View Deal

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99!

You want 4 months of amazing music for less than a dollar? You got it! Right now, this is better than any music streaming deal we’ve seen. The offer expires on 6 January and you can cancel your membership at any time.View Deal

Echo Dot + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $22

While the audio from this tiny 3rd Gen smart speaker isn't premium, it will provides more than enough power to listen to music, radio shows and podcasts at home.View Deal

Echo Show 5 + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $49.99

The Amazon Echo Show is more than just a smart speaker. In addition to playing your favorite music via voice-commands, it can also display everything from videos to your calendar and weather reports.View Deal

Echo + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $59.99

The 3rd generation of Amazon's Echo speaker offers crisp 360-degree audio for everything from Gypsy Jazz to rock. For stereo sound it's possible to pair two Echos together. Clever!View Deal

Echo Plus + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $99.99

If sound is your prime concern, the Echo Plus has been supercharged to deliver premium audio, including the ability to adjust EQ to your liking. It has all the smarts you'd expect, too.

Cyber Monday research

To help you prepare for the onslaught of Cyber Monday guitar deals and get your wishlist together, we'd recommend conducting some research ahead of time, so you know exactly what you want. Take a look at our expert buyer's guides on everything from guitars, to amps, effects and accessories.

What else can I buy during Cyber Monday?

Well, just about everything - Cyber Monday isn’t just about music gear. You’ll find loads of bargains on great gadgets like headphones, Apple iPads and Amazon Echos - and you can even pick up groceries, pet food and dishwasher tablets. If you need something, it's highly likely that Cyber Monday will throw up a juicy deal.

But it’s the guitar gear we’re most interested in, and we’re primed and ready to bring you the best Cyber Monday guitar and musical instrument deals.