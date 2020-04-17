The best lockdown guitar deals: the latest offers on electric guitars, acoustic guitars, amps, effects and accessories

We're all on lockdown right now, but hopefully many of you are using the time at home productively to practice more, learn a new instrument, or create music.
If you've been looking for a new piece of guitar gear to get the creative juices flowing you're in luck, as many online guitar retailers remain open and have been slashing prices on guitars, amps and effects.
It doesn't matter if you're on the lookout for a great acoustic guitar for beginners, a reverb pedal to complete your pedalboard, or maybe even a fresh guitar strap, there's plenty of bargains to be had. We've done some digging and uncovered the best lockdown guitar deals, discounts and offers for guitarists right now.
Lockdown guitar deals: guitars, amps and effects
Enjoy up to 40% off effects @ProAudioStar
Planning on overhauling your pedalboard? You might need a couple more pedals, and right now you can save up to 40% off effects fromBoss, MXR, EHX, Keeley, DigiTech and more. View Deal
Save big on guitar gear right now @Guitar Center
Enjoy hefty discounts on gear from Fender, Epiphone, D'Angelico and loads more. This sale covers everything from acoustic and electric guitars, to basses, amps, effects and accessories.View Deal
Jackson X Series Soloist SL4X, Bubblegum Pink:
$549, $379.99
The most fun you can have with a guitar that’s designed for high-speed performance. Solid build quality, effortless playability and undeniably eye-catching looks. What's not to like? Grab $170 off over at Guitar Center.View Deal
$69 off Snake Oil's Marvellous Engine distortion pedal
Get classic British dirt at an amazing price point with a full $69 off this beautifully-designed, high-quality distortion pedal. You'll pay just $99 today at Guitar Center.View Deal
Buy a Taylor, get a 2nd for $99 @Musician's Friend
Purchase a Taylor acoustic guitar from the 100, 200 or 300 Series and get your hands on another eligible guitar for just $99.View Deal
Get 40% off 'anything you can plug in' @Musician's Friend
Right now, Musician's Friend is knocking up to 40% off the price of everything from guitars and amps, to mics, keyboards, electronic drums and headphones.View Deal
D'Angelico Premier Series DC Boardwalk Semi-Hollow: $599
If you're in the market for a classy-looking semi-hollow, you can't go wrong with this beauty, which boasts genuine Seymour Duncan P90s and a choice of Ocean Turquoise and Vintage Sunburst finishes. It would normally cost you $799. Right now you can save a crazy $200!View Deal
Lockdown guitar deals: store-wide discounts
Reverb's 15% off Make Music Sale
The Reverb team is working hard to uncover the best deals, alongside their latest 15% off Make Music Sale, offering big bucks off everything from guitars and amps to pedals.View Deal
Enjoy 18% off new orders @ProAudioStar
Or 5% off already discounted orders. To grab yourself a bargain, use PAS18 or PAS5 codes at checkout, for the 18% and +5% offers.View Deal
Up to 35% off guitars @Musician's Friend
Want a new acoustic guitar for home practice, or sme strings to breathe new life into your electric guitar? MF's Good Vibrations Sale, is offering up to 35% off all that good stuff and more.View Deal
Lockdown guitar deals: plugins and software
Save 40% on all Waves guitar bundles and plugins
Plus, get a free plugin when you spend over $50! Boost your guitar recordings and fatten those riffs with money off the latest software from Waves, including the Abbey Road Studio collection and PRS Supermodels. Apply the code CREATIVE40 at checkout.View Deal
Up to 50% off AmpliTube Collections and more
Save up to a 50% off AmpliTube collections, SampleTank 4, Miroslav Philharmonik 2 and MODO BASS over at IK Multimedia. This offer ends on April 30. Check out the full list of discounts here.View Deal
Save up to 99% at Plugin Boutique
There's rarely a time when Plugin Boutique isn't running some sort of sale, but if you're in the market for some new software, then now could be the time to strike with up to 30% off PreSonus Studio One and a crazy 99% off the SoundSpot Vocal 5 for 5 bundle. And that's just for starters. Take a look for yourself.View Deal
Get Waves Gold for just $149, save $650
Want to boost your setup for recording music at home? This package bundles 42 plugins and studio essentials used by everyone from bedroom to pro producers. Just use the coupon code CREATIVE40 at checkout to secure your discount.View Deal
Lockdown guitar deals: music streaming
Get 4 months of TIDAL HiFi for £/$4 per month
Want to discover what high-end, high-res audio really sounds like? Now's you're chance to find out with all the 24-bit/96kHz music you can fill your ears with.View Deal
Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free!
Three months of amazing music for free courtesy of Amazon? Yep, you read that right. Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify, too, so the music will never, ever stop.View Deal
Not sure what you're looking for?
- Check out more of the best acoustic guitars for beginners
- And the best electric guitars for beginners
- Bigger budget? These are the best electric guitars
- And the best acoustic guitars for all budgets
- Explore the best electric guitar strings
- And the best acoustic guitar strings