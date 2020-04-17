The best lockdown guitar deals: the latest offers on electric guitars, acoustic guitars, amps, effects and accessories

We're all on lockdown right now, but hopefully many of you are using the time at home productively to practice more, learn a new instrument, or create music.

If you've been looking for a new piece of guitar gear to get the creative juices flowing you're in luck, as many online guitar retailers remain open and have been slashing prices on guitars, amps and effects.

It doesn't matter if you're on the lookout for a great acoustic guitar for beginners, a reverb pedal to complete your pedalboard, or maybe even a fresh guitar strap, there's plenty of bargains to be had. We've done some digging and uncovered the best lockdown guitar deals, discounts and offers for guitarists right now.

Lockdown guitar deals: guitars, amps and effects

Enjoy up to 40% off effects @ProAudioStar

Planning on overhauling your pedalboard? You might need a couple more pedals, and right now you can save up to 40% off effects fromBoss, MXR, EHX, Keeley, DigiTech and more. View Deal

Jackson X Series Soloist SL4X, Bubblegum Pink: $549, $379.99

The most fun you can have with a guitar that’s designed for high-speed performance. Solid build quality, effortless playability and undeniably eye-catching looks. What's not to like? Grab $170 off over at Guitar Center.View Deal

$69 off Snake Oil's Marvellous Engine distortion pedal

Get classic British dirt at an amazing price point with a full $69 off this beautifully-designed, high-quality distortion pedal. You'll pay just $99 today at Guitar Center.View Deal

D'Angelico Premier Series DC Boardwalk Semi-Hollow: $599

If you're in the market for a classy-looking semi-hollow, you can't go wrong with this beauty, which boasts genuine Seymour Duncan P90s and a choice of Ocean Turquoise and Vintage Sunburst finishes. It would normally cost you $799. Right now you can save a crazy $200!View Deal

Lockdown guitar deals: store-wide discounts

Enjoy 18% off new orders @ProAudioStar

Or 5% off already discounted orders. To grab yourself a bargain, use PAS18 or PAS5 codes at checkout, for the 18% and +5% offers.View Deal

Up to 35% off guitars @Musician's Friend

Want a new acoustic guitar for home practice, or sme strings to breathe new life into your electric guitar? MF's Good Vibrations Sale, is offering up to 35% off all that good stuff and more.View Deal

Lockdown guitar deals: plugins and software

Save 40% on all Waves guitar bundles and plugins

Plus, get a free plugin when you spend over $50! Boost your guitar recordings and fatten those riffs with money off the latest software from Waves, including the Abbey Road Studio collection and PRS Supermodels. Apply the code CREATIVE40 at checkout.View Deal

Save up to 99% at Plugin Boutique

There's rarely a time when Plugin Boutique isn't running some sort of sale, but if you're in the market for some new software, then now could be the time to strike with up to 30% off PreSonus Studio One and a crazy 99% off the SoundSpot Vocal 5 for 5 bundle. And that's just for starters. Take a look for yourself.View Deal

Get Waves Gold for just $149, save $650

Want to boost your setup for recording music at home? This package bundles 42 plugins and studio essentials used by everyone from bedroom to pro producers. Just use the coupon code CREATIVE40 at checkout to secure your discount.View Deal

Lockdown guitar deals: music streaming

