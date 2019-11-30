These awesome Black Friday guitar deals are still live

Black Friday has been and gone, but don’t worry if you missed out on all the hot deals: some of the best offers on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals and accessories are still live ahead of Cyber Monday.

We’ve seen huge discounts on entire ranges of electric guitars and massive clearouts of limited-edition models going for well under the asking price.

That’s not to mention up to 20% off some company’s pedal line-ups, hefty amp markdowns and plenty more besides.

We’ve rounded up our favorite deals in each category below - but we’d wager these won’t last much longer, so don’t spend too long deliberating…

Black Friday deals from around the web

Amazon.com - new Black Friday deals every day

- new Black Friday deals every day GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians

- loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for guitarists

- save up to 74% on gear for guitarists SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products

- score savings on thousands of products Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment

- make big holiday savings on music equipment MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19

- save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19 Walmart.com - great deals on music gear

Our top Black Friday guitar deals

15% off a huge range of gear at Guitar Center

Black Friday deals don’t get much better than this: simply enter the code FRIDAY15 at the checkout, and you’ll get 15% off all the guitars, amps and pedals your heart desires!View Deal

Save up to 15% off orders at Musician’s Friend

There’s a sweet deal to be had on over 20,000 products at Musician’s Friend: spend $49+ to get 10% off your order, or $99+ to receive 15% off. Simply use the code CYBERWEEK19 at the checkout!View Deal

18% off guitars, amps, pedals and more at ProAudioStar

You can save 18% off any new guitar gear with the code BF18, and 5% off already-discounted gear using the code BF5. Be aware that these codes won’t work on everything, but it’s definitely worth a go at the checkout.View Deal

Get two TC Electronic pedals for only $75 at Guitar Center

Mix and match from a vast range of effects pedals from the highly regarded pedal company. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever you're after, all effects are covered in this one of a kind Black Friday deal.View Deal

43 D'Angelico Deluxe guitars: up to $1,200 off @ ProAudioStar

By far one of the best electric guitars this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is these ridiculous discounts on 43 semi-hollow models from D'Angelico, with some markdowns reducing $1,999 guitars to just $799. Not to be missed.View Deal

IK Multimedia AmpliTube MAX: $499 $249 at Sweetwater

This comprehensive suite of guitar amps and effects is half-price at Sweetwater, and makes this perhaps the best guitar plugin deal of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond.View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy.View Deal

Bag DOD's Mini Volume pedal for just $34.99 at ProAudioStar

You can get almost 70% off this top-notch volume pedal in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. At this price, there's never been a better time to add a volume stompbox to your pedalboard.View Deal

Marshall Origin 50C: was $749.99, now $549.99

Get this all-in-one combo amp from one of the world's most prestigious amp manufacturers - complete with two distinct voices, multiple onboard controls and a built-in FX loop.View Deal

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: $119.99

Start playing guitar today with this unbelievably good value beginner acoustic from Yamaha. With a laminated spruce top with a black finish, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style. View Deal

KHDK No. 1 Overdrive: was $199, now $69 at ProAudioStar

This roaring dirtbox is one of the highlights of the Kirk Hammett-fronted pedal company's range, utilizing a pair of gain stages to produce a rich, harmonic overdrive - and a $130 discount makes this a damn-near essential purchase.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $549.99

Save $150 on this stunning Fender. The guitar features an alder body with a flame maple top finished in a gorgeous blue burst. With a maple fretboard, HSS pickup configuration and two tone knobs, this guitar has the looks and the tone.View Deal

Vox MV50 Boutique: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

If your tastes veer into unobtainium levels of boutique amplification (ie, Dumble), you’d be wise to check out this teeny amp head from Vox, which goes some way to capturing the sound of those legendary amps for a fraction of the price.View Deal

Save $350 on the ESP Bill Kelliher BK-600 signature guitar

Selling right now for just $799 at Sweetwater, Kelliher's signature guitar - complete with a pair of Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor humbuckers - is designed to be played hard and heavy.View Deal

Buy a HeadRush Pedalboard, get a FRFR-108 free at Amazon

The HeadRush Pedalboard is already one of the hottest amp modelers on the market, and it just became even more attractive with the addition of a free full-range, flat-response speaker, allowing you to bring your meticulously crafted sounds to the stage.View Deal

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: was $149, now $99

Get your pedalboard kitted out with these essential elements for a bargain price. The TU-3 Chromatic Tuner will keep your performances sounding in tune, while the PSB-120 power supply has enough current to power an entire ’board. A seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks round off this impressive package, now a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal

Snark Super Snark HZ: was $39.99, now $19.99

Snark has made a name for itself with its accurate, quick-reading clip-on guitar tuners, and the Super Snark HZ is the pinnacle of its efforts so far, with ridiculously precise 1Hz tuning accuracy. Now available half-price at Guitar Center!View Deal

Vox AC15 hand-wired tube amp: $600 off at Sweetwater

Hurry and get this AC15HW1G12C combo for almost half-price. Famous for its boutique vintage flair and rich sense of history, this tonesome Vox combo won't hang around for long.View Deal

Hagstrom Fantomen Ghost signature: was $899, now $749

Channel your own ghoulish noise through this exclusive gold hardware-equipped Hagstrom Fantomen in white, currently on sale at Musician’s Friend with $150 off, guaranteed to take you from the pinnacle to the pit…View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Studio Deluxe Wine Red: now only $299.99

Get this incredible electric guitar in an immensely stylish Wine Red finish. Complete with nickel hardware and Alnico Classic humbuckers, this instrument oozes style and delivers unparalleled tone. View Deal

Should I buy guitar gear online during Black Friday?

If you're concerned about buying a guitar or other gear on Black Friday without playing it first, you needn’t be. Online music instrument retailers like Guitar Center , Musician’s Friend and Sweetwater offer hassle-free returns as standard, so you can purchase a guitar, play it in the comfort and privacy of your home and, if it’s not right, send it back without issue. You should check the specific returns policy for your chosen retailer before you purchase, but most offer between 30-45 days to return an item, as long as it’s in original condition.

All the latest Black Friday guitar deals

Electrics

Fender Player Telecaster: was $674.99 now only $574.99

Get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster this Black Friday for just over $500. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, this guitar would be more than a worthy purchase.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Studio Deluxe: was $399.99 , now $299.99

This electric guitar is spec'd miles above its price bracket. With a gorgeous white and gold color scheme, this instrument has it all. Jump on this low price and secure yours today.View Deal

Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone: now only $699

Calling all Starmen and Lady Stardusts! No need to sell the world - here’s a heroic $300 saving on this reissue of David Bowie’s prized 1961 Supro Dual Tone.View Deal

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Now's your chance to bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2420T

Featuring Gretsch's new BroadTron humbucking pickups, a 12-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G2420T is stylish in both looks and sound.View Deal

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2657T

The G2657T features BroadTron pickups, and has a fast-playing 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Candy Red Burst): $549.99

This guitar was $674.99. Today you can save $126 and pick up a true bargain. An alder body, Pau Ferro fretboard and HSS pickup configuration are the best features of this fantastic guitar.View Deal

Schecter Reaper-6: now only $579 at Musician's Friend

Get this stunning - and rather necrotic-looking - Schecter Reaper-6, complete with Aurora Burst finish and high-output Diamond Decimator pickups, in this spectacular Black Friday deal at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

Exclusively available at Guitar Center, this hot-rodded Strat boasts an HSS pickup configuration and one of the most distinctive fretboards you’ll see on any guitar. Team that with its gorgeous quilt maple finish and you’ve got a one-of-a-kind take on Fender’s most famous design.View Deal

Fender QMT Telecaster Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

If you’re after a Tele with a difference, this striking example could be the one for you. Named after its unique Pale Moon ebony fingerboard, this quilt maple-topped, American-built electric features Custom Hot pickups for a guitar that sounds as good as it looks.View Deal

Acoustics

Martin Dreadnought X1-AE acoustic: now $499.99

This stunning acoustic-electric guitar was originally $599.99. You can grab it for $100 off right now with this amazing Black Friday bargain. View Deal

Martin Grand Performance 15ME Streetmaster: $1,399.99

Save $200 on this incredible acoustic-electric guitar. With the look of a well-worn guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this deal is unmissable.View Deal

Martin Koa X Series: $599.99 at Guitar Center

A GC exclusive for Black Friday, this natural looking Koa X series acoustic produces a rich and powerful sound - perfect for singer-songwriters. View Deal

Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949

Though you could easily spend four times as much on a Martin acoustic, here’s a budget option that looks, feels and sounds close to their most classic instruments.View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219

This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the aged natural finish Caballero Artist, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow Performer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219

The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139

The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S - Vintage Sunburst; was $169, now $139

Like the natural finish version, the vintage sunburst DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal

Amps

Free footswitch w/ Hughes & Kettner GrandMeister Deluxe

The German amp co's ingenious GrandMeister Deluxe 40 head is one of the most versatile amp heads on the market, but you'll need a footswitch to make the most of it… What good fortune, then, that you can buy this tube and FX-loaded head and get an FSM432 MKIII footswitch (worth $219) absolutely free right now over at Sweetwater!View Deal

Yamaha THR10C: was $299, now $249 at Sweetwater

Although the THRII has just dropped, the original THRs more than hold their own, and the THR10C is the most tonesome of the lot. It offers five boutique-inspired clean to overdriven tones, and is now available with a tidy $50 discount. Smoooooooth.View Deal

Vox MV50 AC: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Capturing the sounds of Vox’s iconic AC30 combo, the MV50 AC is the cheapest, most compact way to get the sounds beloved of The Beatles, Radiohead and U2 in your backline.View Deal

Vox MV50 Clean: was $195, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Anyone after a high-headroom pedal platform will want to check out this bargainous mini amp from Vox, which delivers 50W of output via a Nutube power amp and Class D power amp.View Deal

Vox MV50 High Gain: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Need high gain from a tiny package? Vox has got you covered with this diminutive yet all-powerful head, which boasts a mid control switch to boost or cut the mid-frequency range, spanning tones from hard rock to metal.View Deal

Get $500 off the Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb

This powerhouse of an amp is loaded with tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, and comes with Supro's trademark blue rhino hide tolex, for classic looks and a classic sound.View Deal

Pedals

15% off Seymour Duncan pedals and pickups @ Guitar Center

One of the world’s foremost pickup builders is slashing 15% off its comprehensive range of pedals and active Blackout pickups. From boosts to reverbs and seven-string humbuckers, there’s a deal to be had over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Bag DOD's Mini Volume pedal for just $34.99 at ProAudioStar

You can get almost 70% off this top-notch volume pedal in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. At this price, there's never been a better time to add a volume stompbox to your pedalboard.View Deal

20% off Walrus Audio pedals & power supplies at Sweetwater

Absolutely everything Walrus Audio currently produces is currently on sale over at Sweetwater, including new releases like the EB-10 Preamp/EQ/Boost and Slo multi-texture reverb, as well as the Phoenix and Aetos power supplies.View Deal

Pigtronix Bob Weir's Real Deal acoustic preamp: $99|$180 off

Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir teamed up with Pigtronix to create this no-nonsense acoustic preamp, which promises an unplugged-esque tone running direct into a PA at full volume, with no feedback. It's available with an astonishing discount at Sweetwater right now.View Deal

Free backpack worth $169 with Line 6 Helix LT at Sweetwater

When looking for a multi-effects unit for your guitar that is super-programmable, so easy to use that the manual is almost superfluous, and with over 200 cab sim, amp models and effects on hand, the Helix LT is a no-brainer. But with a free backpack? Now's the time to get one.View Deal

MXR EVH 5150 Katakana Overdrive: $70 off at Sweetwater

This limited-edition drive pedal has been given a limited edition Japanese makeover but inside the enclosure you'll find the Blue Channel of Eddie's signature 5150 III head. It's one of the best overdrives on the market and could be yours for just $129.99.View Deal

Pigtronix Tremvelope: was $199, now $99 at Sweetwater

One of the most advanced tremolo pedals on the market, the Tremvelope utilizes a volume-triggered envelope to shape the wobble, with a smooth, natural response - and now it's got a cool half-price offer to boot.View Deal

Save $100 on Line 6's POD HD500X multi-effects processor

With more than 100 different types of effects and 30 HD amp models, the POD HD500X covers just about every conceivable sound you could ever want.View Deal

Save 15% on J. Rockett effects and power supplies

J. Rockett is offering the biggest selection of all the brands here, with prices ranging from $67.15 for the Audio Design power distributor up to $211.65 for the Tim Pierce signature overdrive.View Deal

Save 15% on a range of Matthews Effects

There are five Matthews pedals up for grabs in the Sweetwater sale, including the Astronomer V2 Celestial reverb, Whaler V2 Fuzz and Chemist V2 Atomic Modulator.View Deal

Save 15% on Bogner effects

Bognor pedals don't come cheap, but if you've had your eye on one, now could be the time to strike with big money to be saved on drive, fuzz and compressor pedals.View Deal

Get 15% off select Wampler effects

Make savings on everything from the Tumnus Transparent overdrive to the Faux Tape Echo V2 delay. Click to explore the full range of discounted pedals.View Deal

Save 15% on Friedman pedals and more

It's not just Friedman pedals lining up for discount, you can also pick up cut-price pedalboard power supplies, cab simulators and more.View Deal

Save $37.50 on the Diezel VH4

You want distortion? You got it! Get wide ranging controls for gain, treble, middle and bass, plus presence, deep and master controls to help you shape the low-end and mid-range bite.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

You don't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 will score you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 will get you a killer kill switch.View Deal

Save 15% on Keeley pedals

Robert Keeley's handcrafted American pedals are widely regarded, so any opportunity to get money off a D&M Drive, a Dark Side Workstation or any of the other pedalboard powerhouses featured is a good deal.View Deal

Way Huge Conquistador: $149 $79 at Sweetwater

This neat take on distortion adds a velcro fuzz-like texture courtesy of an onboard gate; it’s a fierce, aggressive box for any guitarist who seeks to stand out from the distorted crowd.View Deal

DigiTech Trio+: was $329, now $249.95

You don’t need a band with DigiTech’s ingenious Trio+, which automatically generates bass and drum backing to your chord progressions - and it’s got a built-in looper to boot.View Deal

DigiTech FreqOut: was $179, now $109.95

One of the most innovative effects pedals of the past decade, the FreqOut is the convincing way to get guitar feedback sounds from any rig at any volume.View Deal

DigiTech Drop: was $173, now $159.95

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones.View Deal

Accessories

Ernie Ball Super Slinky strings three-pack: now $10

These industry-standard electric guitar strings are used by the world’s biggest players, and now you can snap up a bargain on a three-pack over at Guitar Center.View Deal

D’Addario XL strings three-pack: was $13.99, now $9.99

XL electric guitar strings are known as ‘The Player’s Choice’ for a reason: their nickel-plated steel outputs a bright tone and minimizes fret wear, and now you can grab three sets for just $9.99 at Guitar Center.View Deal

Dunlop Trigger Curved Guitar Capo: was $20.99, now $13.99

Dunlop is one of the biggest names in guitar capos, and its industry-standard trigger design is now available with a $7 discount, in nickel and black finishes. Don’t wait to pull the, erm, trigger on this one over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Perri’s guitar straps: starting at $2.39!

If you’re looking for a durable strap with personality, Perri’s has got what you need, and there’s a whopping 40% off over at Guitar Center. You can get everything from plain black seatbelt style offerings to camo getups and that Santa strap you always wanted.View Deal

Pro Co Evolution Studio/Stage Cable: was $51.99, now $22.99

If you on the lookout for one of the best guitar cables but don't want to break the bank, this 10ft option from Guitar Center could be just the thing you need.View Deal

Other

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB: $2,399 $2,199 at B&H

The most affordable of Apple's 16-inch laptops still boasts an almighty 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also now features a $200 discount: nice.View Deal

20% off a year's subscription to Guitar World

Every issue of Guitar World comes loaded with interviews with your favorite artists, gear reviews and news, lessons on the latest riffs and licks, and loads more. What are you waiting for? Enter the code EVERYTHING20 to get 12 issues for just $27.View Deal

Shop Marshall's biggest Black Friday sale ever and save $100s on headphones and speakers

With deals offering such savings as $200 on a Woburn II Bluetooth speaker and $130 on Bluetooth Monitor headphones, there is something for everyone in this sale. The discounts have been applied across the board, too. You can even save $100 on super-portable Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker which now retails at $199.99. Now that's worth making a lot of noise about.View Deal

20% off special-edition Metallica watches by Nixon

Ride the lightning and turn up on time with these ultra-cool ‘tallica watches, featuring artwork from some of the legendary metal albums ever recorded - now 20% off!View Deal

50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play

Packed with bite-sized lessons on everything from technique to song tutorials, Fender Play is one of the best ways to learn guitar - and it's now 50% off. This deal also secures up to 10% off all Fender gear for a year!View Deal

Apple 10.2” iPad, 32GB, WiFi: $329 $249 at Best Buy

With $80 slashed off the asking price, this 32GB iPad is an absolute steal, and we’d be very surprised to see the price going any lower. You’ll have no problems running the latest music-making apps with this beauty.View Deal

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99!

You want 4 months of amazing music for less than a dollar? You got it! Right now, this is better than any music streaming deal we’ve seen. The offer expires on 6 January and you can cancel your membership at any time.View Deal

Echo Dot + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $22

While the audio from this tiny 3rd Gen smart speaker isn't premium, it will provides more than enough power to listen to music, radio shows and podcasts at home.View Deal

Echo Show 5 + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $49.99

The Amazon Echo Show is more than just a smart speaker. In addition to playing your favorite music via voice-commands, it can also display everything from videos to your calendar and weather reports.View Deal

Echo + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $59.99

The 3rd generation of Amazon's Echo speaker offers crisp 360-degree audio for everything from Gypsy Jazz to rock. For stereo sound it's possible to pair two Echos together. Clever!View Deal