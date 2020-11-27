This Apple Black Friday promotion gives you up to $150 in gift cards when you buy a MacBook Pro, AirPods, iPads and more

As well as some killer Black Friday guitar deals, there are plenty of discounts on products related to making our music too. It's well known that Apple doesn't discount its products all that often, but you can usually count on a decent windfall from the iOrchard for Black Friday. This year, Apple is getting into the spirit of the season by giving away gift cards worth up to $150 with purchases of some of its most popular products.

AirPods, iPhones, iPads, Beats headphones, Apple TV, MacBookPros and iMacs all qualify for the offer - the more you spend, the higher the value of your gift card! For example, buying a pair of AirPods, Airpods Pro or an Apple Watch bags you a $25 gift card.

Check out the full rundown of qualifying products below. But be quick, as this offer ends on the November 30.

Get a free $25 Apple gift card

When you buy AirPods, AirPods Pro or Apple Watch Series 3

AirPods and AirPod Pros are some of the most sought-after Black Friday products. Buy a pair of either, or an Apple Watch Series Three from the Apple Store before November 30th and you'll get $25 loaded onto an Apple gift card.View Deal

Get a free $50 Apple Gift Card

When you buy an iPhone or Beats headphones

Thinking of getting a new phone or some Beats headphones? Do it between now and November 30 and you'll be rewarded with a $50 Apple gift card. It's valid on iPhone SE, iPhone 11 or iPhone XR as well as Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, PowerBeats Pro and PowerBeats High-Performance Wireless headphones.View Deal

Get a free $100 Apple Gift Card

When you buy an iPad, Apple TV or HomePod

If it's an iPad Mini, or iPad Pro, Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, or an Apple HomePod that you're hovering over this Black Friday, get it from the Apple Store and you'll receive a $100 gift card. That's $100 for you to spend across the Apple Store!View Deal

Get a free $150 Apple Gift Card

When you buy a MacBook Pro 16" or iMac 21"

The best gift card credit comes when you buy a 16" MacBook Pro or a 21" iMac. Either of these two premium machines will secure you a juicy $150 rebate on your gift card. Don't wait too long though, because these offers expire on November 30.View Deal

