This Schecter C-6 Elite offer is an early-Black Friday bargain – save 15%

Black Friday is just around the corner, but what if we told you there's no need to wait to get your hands on a brand-new electric guitar for less? The Schecter C-6 Elite is a killer six-string that offers an impressive set of specs at an entry-level price point. And you can get your hands on one at Guitar Center right now with a healthy 15% discount.
Just use the code music15 at checkout and you’ll secure $45 off one of the best beginner electric guitars around right now, paying only $254.99. But you’ll need to act fast, as this deal expires on November 10.
Schecter C-6 Elite: was $299.99, now $254.99
Get one of the best sub-$300 all-rounder electric guitars at a hefty discount in this awesome early Guitar Center Black Friday deal. With a basswood body, Schecter-designed Diamond humbuckers, a supremely comfortable satin-finished neck and stable Tune-O-Matic-style bridge, this guitar is perfect for both beginners and more seasoned players alike.
Though Schecter is a company known for catering its guitars to the metal community, the Schecter C-6 Elite is a solid all-rounder thanks to its basswood body, among its many other strong suits. Basswood is not only lightweight – perfect for performing live or for long periods of playing whilst standing up – but also known for the fullness of its midrange. It looks the part, too; this body is adorned with a gorgeous wood-accentuating Aquaburst finish.
Completing its build is a bolt-on maple neck with a dual action truss rod – which is satin-finished for supreme playing comfort – as well as a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays, perfect for uninhibited upper register soloing.
A pair of Schecter-designed Diamond Plus humbucking electric guitar pickups supply a wealth of tones straight out the box, and can comfortably handle everything from crystalline cleans to raw, no-frills high gain. Controls include singular volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.
Other features include sleek chrome hardware, a Tune-O-Matic-style bridge – great for ensuring maximum tuning stability at all times – Schecter tuning machines and a 25.5” scale length.
We’re currently scouting for the best Black Friday guitar deals to be had on the web in advance of the event. Stay tuned to Guitar World while we bring you the best bargains we can find.