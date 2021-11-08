This Schecter C-6 Elite offer is an early-Black Friday bargain – save 15%

Black Friday is just around the corner, but what if we told you there's no need to wait to get your hands on a brand-new electric guitar for less? The Schecter C-6 Elite is a killer six-string that offers an impressive set of specs at an entry-level price point. And you can get your hands on one at Guitar Center right now with a healthy 15% discount .

Just use the code music15 at checkout and you’ll secure $45 off one of the best beginner electric guitars around right now, paying only $254.99. But you’ll need to act fast, as this deal expires on November 10.

was $299.99, now $254.99 Schecter C-6 Elite: was $299.99, now $254.99

Get one of the best sub-$300 all-rounder electric guitars at a hefty discount in this awesome early Guitar Center Black Friday deal. With a basswood body, Schecter-designed Diamond humbuckers, a supremely comfortable satin-finished neck and stable Tune-O-Matic-style bridge, this guitar is perfect for both beginners and more seasoned players alike.

Though Schecter is a company known for catering its guitars to the metal community, the Schecter C-6 Elite is a solid all-rounder thanks to its basswood body, among its many other strong suits. Basswood is not only lightweight – perfect for performing live or for long periods of playing whilst standing up – but also known for the fullness of its midrange. It looks the part, too; this body is adorned with a gorgeous wood-accentuating Aquaburst finish.

Completing its build is a bolt-on maple neck with a dual action truss rod – which is satin-finished for supreme playing comfort – as well as a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays, perfect for uninhibited upper register soloing.

A pair of Schecter-designed Diamond Plus humbucking electric guitar pickups supply a wealth of tones straight out the box, and can comfortably handle everything from crystalline cleans to raw, no-frills high gain. Controls include singular volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include sleek chrome hardware, a Tune-O-Matic-style bridge – great for ensuring maximum tuning stability at all times – Schecter tuning machines and a 25.5” scale length.