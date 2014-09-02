The Strumbellas “End of An Era” – U.S. Video Premiere

Ready for some playful awesomeness?

Join the ever-growing party in this groovy video for The Strumbellas’ “End of An Era,” from the upcoming U.S. release of their album, We Still Move On Dance Floors on September 9.

Here this Canadian band delivers an infectious and fun romp that’ll have you clapping along.

Simon Ward, lead singer for the band, shares, “The idea behind the Strumbellas video for 'End of an Era' was to try to make as entertaining of a video as possible on a shoestring budget. The director was an old friend of mine from high school who basically did the shoot at a friend's budget price. Our whole philosophy as a band is to keep our friends and families as involved as possible so everyone in the video is either our kids, friends, or people we know very well (they are much cheaper than actors). It was a one take shot video, unedited, so we did about 10 takes. If you look closely it still has errors because the kids (and us) were all starting to melt down. I believe the final version used was the second take we did.”

Check it out here:

Conceived in Lindsay, Ontario, but born in Toronto, The Strumbellas are a band equal parts small town dream and big city gumption. It’s strange perhaps, that Canada’s biggest city is home to its alt-country scene, but The Strumbellas sound pairs a rebel yell with an urban sensibility.

The band consists of songwriter Simon Ward on vocals and guitar, David Ritter on vocals and keys, Jon Hembrey on lead guitar, Isabel Ritchie on violin, Darryl James on bass guitar, and Jeremy Drury on drums. Hembrey, James, Drury and Ward are all originally from Lindsay, Ontario, while Ritter and Ritchie joined after Ward posted a call for additional musicians to Craigslist.

It’s been busy for The Strumbellas since they released their most recent album in Canada. In March, they took home the 2014 JUNO award (the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy) for Roots & Traditional Album Of The Year for the album. In May they laid claim to the SiriusXM Indies award for Folk Group Of The Year and in June they earned the title, Polaris Music Prize nominee (think AMA), when We Still Move On Dance Floors nabbed a spot on the prestigious prize’s coveted Long List.

FolkPop, RockGrass, AltCountry… whatever you want to call it, there’s plenty to go around on The Strumbellas’ We Still Move On Dance Floors. For the album, the band headed to the woods of the Pacific Northwest, settling in at Bear Creek Studio just outside of Seattle to record with Grammy nominated producer, Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Foo Fighters, Stephen Malkmus, Ra Ra Riot, Brandi Carlile, Gossip).

The result is a record that Snobsmusic.net says proves “that their debut was no fluke. In fact, it’s not much of a stretch to suggest that they be the best band in Canada at the moment.” Americans will be able to hear that when the album comes out on September 9th. Check their site for tour dates!

Find out more at www.thestrumbellas.ca