12 Days of Holiday Deals from Guitar World: Day 10 — Rhythm Guitar DVD for $9.99

Get the 20 Essential Rhythm Guitar Styles DVD for $9.99.

Master the art of playing rhythm guitar with this complete tutorial. You'll learn all the techniques used by guitarists in rock, country, metal, blues, folk, reggae and many other styles of music.

Through 20 lessons that build upon each other, this lick pack will teach you how to play basic barre chords, open-chord embellishments, "pumping" power chords, chord arpeggiation, eight- and 16-note syncopations, rhythmically driving "boom-chick" strumming patterns, the all-purpose passing chord and much more.

Learn to Play in the Style of:

• The Eagles

• Led Zeppelin

• Bob Marley

• Metallica

• Johnny Cash

• The Beatles

and many more!

