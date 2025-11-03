Musician’s Friend has just destroyed Black Friday before it’s even begun with up to 50% off guitars from Gretsch, PRS, Fender & more in their unmissable Holiday Sale

The Black Friday guitar deals are right around the corner. In a matter of weeks, the internet will be flooded with a sea of discounts on a slew of music-making gear. Now, unless you’re well-versed in navigating these sales, things are about to get very overwhelming. Well, don’t worry. You don’t need to wait until the big day. Musician's Friend has just dropped their epic Holiday Kick-Off Sale, which sees 50% slashed off big-name brands such as Fender, PRS, Martin, Ernie Ball, and more, right through until Black Friday.

Musician's Friend is one of the biggest names in the U.S. when it comes to music gear, with something for everyone – whether you’re looking for electric guitars , acoustic guitars , guitar amps , pedals, or something a little different. This early-Black Friday sale is underway right now, meaning that it’s extremely likely that the piece of guitar gear you want has already been highly discounted – and you can get it now rather than waiting until the big day.

Not in a position to buy right now? Well, you may want to bookmark our Musician's Friend Black Friday deals hub page. From now until the end of Cyber Weekend, we’ll be updating the page with the very best Black Friday offers we find. Below is a selection of my favorite deals from across the entire sale.

Save 16% ($70) Squier Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster: was $449.99 now $379.99 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ We love a Jazzmaster here at Guitar World, and this affordable option from Squier is one of our favourites for sure. No other guitar really sounds like a Jazzmaster, and if you've been eying one for your collection, you won't find a better model at this price point.

Save $120 Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet FT : was $789.99 now $669.99 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ This Gretsch is pure class in my opinion. The chambered mahogany body with its maple top is dressed in a dapper black and gold colorway, and this model also features the hallmark Black Top Filter’Tron pickups and Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece to complete the Gretsch must-haves.

Save $160 PRS SE NF3 : was $799 now $639 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ You can save $160 off the PRS SE NF3 list price at Musician's Friend. We think this model brings something genuinely new to the S-style table, with its unique Narrowfield hum-canceling pickups and 25” scale-length.

Save $100 Supro Delta King 12: was $699 now $599 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a small tube amp, we'd go for the Supro Delta King 12. Not only does it look incredible, but it takes pedals brilliantly. It's got a great clean sound, but if you crank the volume, it'll break up beautifully. With a tasty $100 discount in the Musician's Friend sale, it's a great opportunity to pick up a tube amp for a lot less.