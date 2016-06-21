ESP Announces New USA Eclipse Guitar

Since its introduction in 2014, the ESP USA Series has continued to grow and gain acceptance with players and collectors of high-end instruments made in the U.S.

ESP Guitars has added to its ESP USA lineup with the limited-edition USA Eclipse Flamed Maple in Violet Shadow finish.

“The ESP USA Series is made in California in a limited production facility we opened near our headquarters in North Hollywood,” says Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of the ESP Guitar Company. “These instruments are hand made in small quantities, and we feel they are among the best guitars produced under the ESP name.”

The new USA Eclipse is a single-cutaway shape that offers a fantastic translucent Violet Shadow finish over its highly figured, hand-selected flamed maple top. Built at traditional 24.75” scale, it features a chambered mahogany body which enhances the guitar’s tone while reducing its weight for comfortable use onstage.

The guitar also offers a three-piece mahogany neck with 22-fret ebony fingerboard. Masked binding surrounds the body, neck and headstock. High-end components include a bone nut, Schaller straplock, Sperzel locking tuners, and a Tonepros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece. Pickups on the new USA Eclipse are a Seymour Duncan APH-1 set, with the resulting warm, sustain-packed tone that is a hallmark of the Alnico-II Pro humbucker.

Only 20 of the USA Eclipse Violet Shadow guitars will be made. This world-class instrument includes a special ESP USA case and a Certificate of Authenticity from ESP.

More information on the new ESP USA Eclipse and the rest of the ESP USA offerings can be found at espguitars.com.