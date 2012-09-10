Fender Unveils Three Additional Acoustic Models

Fender has announced the release of three additional summer models, the CJ-290S Jumbo Flame Maple acoustic guitar, CJ-290SCE-12 Jumbo Flame Maple 12-string acoustic model and the Mino’Aka CE Concert ukulele.

The three additions join six previously released 2012 models, making for a versatile set of nine acoustic instruments suitable for all tastes and budgets.

The CJ-290S: Previously available as an acoustic-electric cutaway model (the CJ-290SCE), the CJ-290S comes in a pure acoustic version with elegant flame maple back and sides, offering a grand sound with booming response, great balance and projection. Premium features include a solid spruce top with quartersawn scalloped X bracing, tortoiseshell pickguard and abalone rosette, Ivoroide binding, maple neck with dual-action truss rod, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with smaller (3 mm) dot inlays, compensated rosewood bridge with bone saddle and abalone-dot black pins, gold hardware and factory-mounted forward strap button with internal block reinforcement.

The CJ-290SCE-12 delivers a rich and bold sound with tons of bottom end and remarkable resonance. Features include flame maple back and sides, a solid spruce top with quartersawn scalloped X bracing, tortoise shell pickguard and abalone rosette, Ivoroid binding, maple neck with dual-action truss rod, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 3 mm dot inlays, compensated rosewood bridge with bone saddle and abalone-dot black pins, gold hardware, factory-mounted forward strap button with internal block reinforcement, and Fishman preamp/pickup system with built-in tuner.

The Mino’Aka (Hawaiian for "smile"), now has a cutaway and onboard electronics so you can plug into your favorite amp and strum the South Sea nights away. Features include an all-koa body for lilting uke tone, aged body and fretboard binding, elegant acrylic abalone rosette, three-piece mahogany neck with Telecaster-style headstock, 19-fret rosewood fingerboard, high-gloss finish, Fishman Kula preamp/pickup system with built-in tuner, and Aquila Nylagut strings.

