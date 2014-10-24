Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 1: MXR M104 Distortion+ Vs. MXR M116 Fullbore Metal

It's time to compare the mettle of Jim Dunlop pedals!

In GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll — the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown — we're pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout.

Yes, we're pulling out all the stomps! Thirty-two stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — culminating with the crowning of the king of Dunlop pedals.

You can check out the beginning bracket — with all 32 competing pedals — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket will be updated after every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the MXR M104 Distortion+ goes foot to foot against the MXR M116 Fullbore Metal pedal. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay (71.22 percent) destroyed the MXR M117R Flanger (28.78 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

MXR M104 Distortion+

This little yellow box is responsible for those great distortion sounds heard on so many classic recordings. Set the Distortion control low and crank the Output knob to drive the front end of your amp for cool blues tones, or max out the Distortion knob for classic early ’80s hard rock tone. There still isn't any distortion unit on the market that sounds like the Distortion+.

"When I was 15, I first arrived at my potential sound with an MXR Distortion+, a Memphis LP copy and a Fender Princeton amp." — Slash

MXR M116 Fullbore Metal

Ultimate riff power is yours with the Fullbore Metal Distortion pedal from MXR. This compact but powerful device is all you need to unleash the most devastating contemporary metal guitar tones ever heard. The Fullbore Metal turbo-charges your guitar signal with lethal amounts of ultra high gain. This is combined with a built-in Noise Gate to knock out the noise associated with extreme gain levels while also adding definition and tightness to syncopated metal riffs.

Voting Closed!

The MXR M104 Distortion+ (53.15 percent) defeated the MXR M116 Fullbore Metal (46.85 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Dunlop GW Brackets-V2