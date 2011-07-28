Party in Your Pocket: Boss Micro BR BR-80 Digital Recorder

Boss recently announced the arrival of its new Micro BR BR-80 Digital Recorder, which is an update of the company's Micro BR multitrack recorder.
The first Micro BR, which was launched in 2006, offered pro-quality multitracking in a handheld device only slightly larger than an iPod. The new BR-80 builds on that foundation with an eight-track upgrade, the latest Boss guitar and vocal effects, built-in rhythms, on-board stereo mics, jamming and practice features from Boss' eBand JS-8, and a Live Record mode that turns the BR-80 into a stereo handheld field recorder.
- Key Features:
- Three modes: MTR (multi-track recorder), eBand, and Live Rec
- Records directly to SD/SDHC memory card (up to 32 GB)
- High-quality stereo condenser microphone built in for instant audio capture
- 64 V-Tracks and eight simultaneous playback tracks
- eBand function for phrase training and play-along tracks
- Library of built-in backing and rhythm patterns
- COSM amps and effects onboard
- Use as a USB audio interface with built-in effects
- Sonar X1 LE software included
The suggested retail price for the BR-80 is $299. For more info go to BossUs.com
