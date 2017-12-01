Watch the Blue Microphones Raspberry Studio Mobile Recording System in Action

In this new video, Guitar World’s Paul Riario demos Blue Microphones’ Raspberry Studio Mobile Recording System.

Raspberry Studio is the ultimate mobile recording system for vocals and instruments. Informed by Blue’s illustrious studio heritage, the Raspberry microphone delivers dramatic, studio-quality sound directly to your laptop or mobile device.

With custom recording software from PreSonus, advanced mastering software from iZotope, and a collection of quick start templates, Raspberry Studio makes it easy to produce professional recordings on the go. Check it out in the clip below!

To find out more, visit bluemic.com.