Bag a Line 6 Helix LT guitar multi-effects processor from Sweetwater and get a free backpack worth $169.99

Well it wouldn't be Black Friday if there wasn't some free stuff thrown in among all the discounts, and Sweetwater has stepped up again with the offer of a deluxe Line 6 "luggage-grade" backpack for anyone who buys one of the effects giant's Helix LT guitar multi-effects processors.

We are just presuming that you know all about the Line 6 Helix LT unit – the floor-based unit with the super-intuitive and programmable interface, clean design, with Line 6's much-vaunted DSP HX modeling engine at its core, offering up over 200 amp, cab, mic, and effects models, and its a bright 6.2-inch LED screen to let you know where you are, and its dozen touch-sensitive footswitches for editing...

Oh! And that's before mentioning the the onboard looper, the 8-in/8-out USB audio interface, the expression pedal outputs, et cetera, a whole heap of features that makes it a serious option for gigging and recording, retailing all in for $1,199.99. Phew!

But yeah, this we all know about. It's why the Helix LT is always near the top of any best guitar multi-effects list so let's talk about the bag...

Here we've got water-resistant zips, molded rubber handles, stowable straps, closed-cell foam padding throughout to keep your gear safe, and it makes the perfect vessel in which to ferry your Helix LT from gig to gig.

But this Line 6 backpack doesn't just protect your Helix unit, there are plenty of pockets and space to store other stompboxes, plus all your leads, spare strings and picks, and a few back issues of Guitar World to read on the bus.

So yes, go visit Sweetwater, buy a Line 6 Helix LT for $1,199.99 and you'll get this bag, too. Not bad, not bad at all.

