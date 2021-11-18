Black Friday hasn't officially begun, but you can already bag $500 off a Gibson Les Paul!

The Gibson Les Paul is the dream instrument for so many guitar players, and it’s easy to see why. This rock ‘n’ roll icon has been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and has been the go-to guitar for some of the biggest names in music. There is only one catch… they’re expensive. Well, you needn’t worry, as the Black Friday guitar deals deals are pouring in thick and fast, with this offering from Guitar Center being one of the best we've seen so far. Right now, you can bag yourself an eye-watering $500 off the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V !

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V may seem a little understated when compared to its flashier big brother - the Standard - but it still has all the hallmarks you’d expect to see on an LP. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother of pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul.

That said, there are a few differences that make this stunning guitar stand out from the crowd. First of which is the mahogany top. Gone is the glitzy flame maple top in favor of plain mahogany - which we must admit we totally dig. The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck for a very modern feel. This is all topped off with a rather beautiful satin finish, continuing the subtle look of this guitar.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,099 Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,099 , $1,599

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul will come and has an understated look that we just love. So if you are in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar - especially with Guitar Center slashing the price to only $1,599.

The Cherry Satin not for you? Well, this Les Paul is also available in a stealthy black look, too!

We know this guitar has the look, but how does it sound? Well, this Les Paul features an underwound vintage-style neck pickup and overwound Tradbucker pickup in the bridge position. This result in a very classic sounding guitar, capable of reproducing the awe-inspiring tone you’d expect from a Les Paul.

The push/pull pots allow you to achieve fantastic single-coil tones via either a coil-split or coil-tap (choose whichever you like via a dip switch in the back cavity). Furthermore, the rhythm tone push/pull activates a phase switch, giving you access to the famous Peter Green out-of-phase sound.

