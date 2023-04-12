NAMM 2023 live: all the biggest news as it happens

Refresh

If you're looking for the biggest NAMM launches so far, you'd be well-advised to investigate Sterling by Music Man's mammoth drop , which saw the company unveil a whopping 11 guitars, including the long-awaited arrival of St. Vincent's Goldie model in the Sterling range. We're digging the $829 price tag on that one.

(Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

NAMM 2023: It’s here, folks. The world’s biggest guitar gear show, NAMM, is upon us, and while it may be in the unusual month of April, that has done nothing to slow the annual tidal wave of gear announcements.

For the second year in a row, we’ll be bringing you the hottest news LIVE from the show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center in sunny California. Our intrepid Associate Editor Jackson Maxwell will be treading the NAMM boards this time out, and keeping you informed of all the goings-ons while the remainder of Team GW.com shiver in their home offices back in the UK.

Today (Wednesday 12) marks press preview day, where we sample our first morsels from the great feast of gear, before full proceedings commence on Thursday April 13, running through to Saturday April 15.

So keep those peepers glued – not literally, please – to this page, which will automatically refresh with red-hot showfloor action and up-to-the-minute news.

But wait, there’s more! Our NAMM 2023 news guide covers all the latest guitar news (duh), rumors and predictions, and we’ll be keeping that up-to-date throughout the show, too.

Basically, it’s going to be almost exactly like you’re at the show! But from the comfort of your beanbag/Uber/toilet. Bliss.