Live
NAMM 2023 live: all the biggest news as it happens
All the guitar gear and goings-ons you need to know about – direct from the show floor
NAMM 2023: Welcome to Guitar World's second-ever NAMM 2023 live blog – nice to have you aboard. Scroll on down for all the latest goings-ons, updated in realtime, and be sure to hit up our NAMM 2023 news guide for comprehensive coverage of the latest guitar news, rumors and predictions.
If you're looking for the biggest NAMM launches so far, you'd be well-advised to investigate Sterling by Music Man's mammoth drop, which saw the company unveil a whopping 11 guitars, including the long-awaited arrival of St. Vincent's Goldie model in the Sterling range. We're digging the $829 price tag on that one.
NAMM 2023: It’s here, folks. The world’s biggest guitar gear show, NAMM, is upon us, and while it may be in the unusual month of April, that has done nothing to slow the annual tidal wave of gear announcements.
For the second year in a row, we’ll be bringing you the hottest news LIVE from the show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center in sunny California. Our intrepid Associate Editor Jackson Maxwell will be treading the NAMM boards this time out, and keeping you informed of all the goings-ons while the remainder of Team GW.com shiver in their home offices back in the UK.
Today (Wednesday 12) marks press preview day, where we sample our first morsels from the great feast of gear, before full proceedings commence on Thursday April 13, running through to Saturday April 15.
So keep those peepers glued – not literally, please – to this page, which will automatically refresh with red-hot showfloor action and up-to-the-minute news.
But wait, there’s more! Our NAMM 2023 news guide covers all the latest guitar news (duh), rumors and predictions, and we’ll be keeping that up-to-date throughout the show, too.
Basically, it’s going to be almost exactly like you’re at the show! But from the comfort of your beanbag/Uber/toilet. Bliss.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.