Positive Grid's BIAS sale has knocked hundreds of dollars off their epic amp and effects modelling software

The election is (almost) over, Black Friday guitar deals are in full-effect, and Positive Grid is framing its insane BIAS sale around the first big day of the holiday season.

Over at its web store right now, Positive Grid has demolished the prices on its BIAS range of software, including the core BIAS AMP 2, BIAS FX 2 and a whole load of bundles and expansion packs.

BIAS AMP 2 gives you component-level amp design features such as tube and transformer swapping, as well as cab modelling and virtual multi-mic placement. It also includes the groundbreaking Amp Match feature, which can re-create guitar sounds from audio files.

Meanwhile, BIAS FX 2 is a more fully-stocked software modeller, offering virtual amps, pedals, cabs and rack effects. There are multiple tiers for each title, meaning that you can tailor your purchase to match your budget.

While you're there, why not check out the Positive Grid Spark 40 discounts.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 | $299 , now $149

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modellers out there, and with versions available at different price points, there's something for everyone here. Choose Elite, Pro or Standard when you add it to your basket.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite | $299 , now $149

BIAS Amp 2 gives you complete freedom over your amp's design, and with this deal, you can get 50% of the Elite and Pro versions, plus $40 off the Standard tier too. Click on the link to make your selection!View Deal

BIAS FX 2 Elite All Access Bundle | $399 , now $199

BIAS FX 2 is also available on mobile devices (iOS only), and this deal lets you unlock the software for both desktop and mobile. Choose from Elite (was $399, now $199), Pro (was $249, now $124) or Standard (was $119, now $69).View Deal

BIAS FX 2 & Amp 2 Combo | $399 , now $259

If you want the deep-dive amp editing of BIAS 2 plus the full range of sounds from BIAS FX 2, select the FX 2 & AMP 2 Combo deal. This gives you desktop versions of both, and is structured across the same three tiers: FX 2 and AMP 2 Elite for $259, Pro for $179 and Standard for $109.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition | $329 , now $165

BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition turns things up a notch with FX 2 Elite, but it’s also bundled with the Metal Signature Pack which includes amp and pedal models from Ola Englund, Jeff Loomis and Keith Merrow. You'll also get the BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and modulation effects. Get heavy at half-price!View Deal

BIAS Platinum bundle | $699 , now $350

Sometimes it's easier to just get the lot, and that's where the BIAS Platinum Bundle comes in. If you bought everything included here individually, it would cost you $1,429. Normally the bundled price is a decent saving at $699, but Positive grid has carved another 50% off, making this deal for the Elite versions of both BIAS products, plus all associated bundles $350! Rude not to, we say.View Deal

BIAS Complete bundle | $549 , now $275

Positive Grid is offering BIAS FX 2 and BIAS Amp 2 Pro editions, the Metal Signature, Bass and Acoustic Expansion Packs plus BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and Modulation models for For $275. This level bags you the very respectable Pro-tier versions of both for just over the regular price of one BIAS Pro title, making this a very tidy deal indeed.View Deal