Save big on TC Electronic's Ditto X4 and Ditto Jam X2 looper pedals in these epic Cyber Monday deals at Sweetwater

The Ditto X4 is TC Electronic's flagship looper pedal. It features two loop tracks, one-button operation for simple live looping, five minutes of 24-bit-quality loop time with unlimited overdubbing, seven loop effects for creating new musical atmospheres and tons more.

Other features include a sync/serial loop mode switch, a MIDI sync function which lets you record and switch loops in perfect time to music, a Stereo I/O which gives you extensive routing options and USB connectivity, which enables you send backing tracks and loops to and from your computer.

The unit even features a decay knob, allowing you to control degeneration time as you add new loops.

The Ditto Jam X2 is features a simpler user interface, two minutes of loop time with unlimited overdubs, onboard and external mics that sense tempo from guitar strums and backbeats and loads more.

