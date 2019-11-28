Score up to $200 off Martin's Special X1 and 15ME Streetmaster acoustic-electric guitars at Guitar Center

The Guitar Center Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and there are some truly remarkable savings to be had. Looking for a new acoustic guitar ? You may have just found it.

These juicy Martin deals are exclusive to Guitar Center and include both auditorium and dreadnought style X1 acoustic-electrics, each being offered at $499.99 down from $599.99, a 15ME Streetmaster acoustic-electric offered at $1,399.99 down from $1,599.99, and a new Black Friday exclusive X Series Koa acoustic-electric that will set you back just $599.99.

The only introduction Martin needs is that they are one of the most high-profile and renowned acoustic guitar manufacturers in the world. When you invest in Martin, it will give back for years to come.

Whether you’re a fan of dreadnought or auditorium acoustic body types, this deal has both bases covered. Both X1 models feature a solid spruce top with decorative rosettes and a back and sides made from a forest-friendly HPL material. Both X1 guitars are also fitted with a Fishman electronics system.

The Martin Special Grand Performance guitar features a mahogany body with a sitka spruce performance A-frame and a single cutaway. As the name suggests, this guitar is built for performance, with the look of a well-worn instrument and the feel and playability of a brand-new guitar.

In a Guitar Center exclusive for Black Friday, the Martin GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance Acoustic-Electric is on sale for just $599.99. Perfect for singer-songwriters, this acoustic guitar has been crafted to produce a rich, powerful sound while maintaining an understated, natural look.

With these savings, there’s never been a better time to get your hands on a genuine Martin acoustic guitar.

Martin Dreadnought X1-AE acoustic: now $499.99

This stunning acoustic-electric guitar was originally $599.99. You can grab it for $100 off right now with this amazing Black Friday bargain. View Deal

Martin Grand Performance 15ME Streetmaster: $1,399.99

Save $200 on this incredible acoustic-electric guitar. With the look of a well-worn guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this deal is unmissable.View Deal

Martin Koa X Series: $599.99 at Guitar Center

A GC exclusive for Black Friday, this natural looking Koa X series acoustic produces a rich and powerful sound - perfect for singer-songwriters. View Deal

