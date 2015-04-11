Sunday Strum, Episode 20: Rhythmic Displacement 2 — Lesson

Here's a rhythm guitar lesson to mix things up a bit.

This week I expand upon rhythmic displacement.

In episode 10, I first mentioned this topic. You can check that previous lesson out here.

In this lesson and video I use a pattern that lasts 3 beats and then is repeated on different parts of the measure.

In the end, I play the phrase 4 times over 3 bars of 4/4 before switching chords.

This rhythmic displacement can be applied to any pattern as long as the exact same pattern is played in succession. It might take a minute for your brain to adjust to the idea, but it makes for an interesting variation.

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He also plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their new album, Dreamcation, was released on November 4, 2014 via Collect Records.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsMusic.com.