12 Days of Holiday Deals from Guitar World: Day 6 — 'Play Christmas Songs on the Guitar' DVD for $5

Get the Play Christmas Songs on the Guitar DVD for $5!

Play Christmas Songs on the Guitar is your ultimate DVD guide to playing holiday songs. It teaches you eight classic holiday tunes: "Silent Night," "Oh Come All Ye Faithful," "Deck the Hall," "Jingle Bells," "The First Noel," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Auld Lang Syne."

Plus, as a special bonus, you'll learn a Christmas medley for the electric guitar featuring "Little Drummer Boy," "Silent Night" and "Auld Lang Syne."

With more than 80 minutes of lessons, Play Christmas Songs on the Guitar will let you evoke the holiday spirit with your playing, and teach you valuable skills along the way!

The Play Christmas Songs on the Guitar DVD teaches you:

"Silent Night" (See the video below)

Adding Bass Line "Walk-Ups"

"Willie Nelson Style" Melody Playing

Tremolo Picking and Pick-Hand Anchoring

Fingerstyle: Accompaniment in C, Instrumental Solo in G, and Solo with Chord Substitutions

"Oh Come All Ye Faithful"

• Using Capo with Key-of-C Chords

• Instrumental Duet in D

• Instrumental Solo Arrangements: Key of D, Capo 7, Key of C

"Deck the Halls"

• Basic Strum Accompaniments: Key of C, Key of G, Capo 5

• Instrumental Duet in G

• Picking Tips

"Jingle Bells"

• Country-Style Strum Accompaniments: Key of C, Key of E, Key of G, Key of D

• Using A Capo with Key-of-G Chords

"The First Noel"

• Chord-Melody Solo in G, Capo 7

• Instrumental Duet in D

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing"

• Muted-Sting Chords

• Alternative Voicings

• Instrumental Duet in G

"Jingle Bell Rock"

• Intro and Ending Licks

• Lead Guitar Chord "Stabs"

"Auld Lang Syne"

• Strum Accompaniments: Key of C Basic and Added Chords, Key of G Basic and Added Chords, Key of D Basic

• Instrumental Chord-Melody in C

…and much more!

