The best acoustic guitars for beginners: easy strummers for acoustic guitarists just getting started

The thrill of owning your first ever acoustic is something you’ll never forget, so it’s important to get it right – and that’s where our guide to the best acoustic guitar for beginners comes in. The right acoustic guitar makes playing so much easier and enjoyable, so you’re more likely to stick with it.

Your new acoustic guitar has to stay in tune throughout your practice session, and it has to be rugged enough to last. More importantly, it needs to sound great… and all of this for an entry-level price tag.

There’s no need to feel overwhelmed, though, as we’ve done all of the research and reviewing for you. The result? 10 of the best acoustic guitar for beginners on the planet right now, complete with the best prices you'll find on the web right now. But before we get to those, let’s take a sneaky peak at our number one choice…

What is the best acoustic guitar for beginners?

Our overall recommendation is the Fender CD-60S. This beginner-friendly acoustic guitar delivers everything you could need when starting out, and all at an entry-level price. It offers great sound, is an easy player, and sports a rugged construction. The Fender CD-60S is a real bargain too.

At the other end of the budget spectrum, Yamaha LL6 ARE is a great acoustic guitar for beginners. It delivers a versatile range of tones which shine, whether unplugged or using the guitar’s built-in pickup. A forgiving friend, it certainly helps bring out the best in your sound. While it isn’t cheap, it will outlast your years as a complete beginner acoustic guitarist.

Best acoustic guitar for beginners: buying advice

The first consideration you’ll need to make is the type of acoustic guitar, which will be primarily based on size and sound. Smaller-bodied acoustics are easier to play, and are more portable. By contrast, the larger the guitar’s body, the louder the volume and the bigger the tone. The most common acoutsic guitar design, and the most versatile, is the dreadnough, thanks to its balance of sound and playability.

The opposing ends of the scale include the jumbo, which produces greater acoustic volume, to the parlour guitar, with its small body and softer tone. Smaller still are the mini or baby acoustics. You’ll find a mix in our best acoustic guitar for beginners guide, and of the three main designs there are various spin-off styles too. Tried and tested brands include Fender, Epiphone and Yamaha, and Taylor and Martin at the premium end.

Relatively speaking, beginner guitars should be easy to play. If the guitar itself makes progress more difficult than it needs to be, you’re less likely to want to practise. That means a low action – the height at which the strings are set above the fretboard. While aiding comfort, a smaller-bodied guitar is also easier to play, especially for younger or smaller guitarists.

While the body of a dreadnought guitar typically joins the neck at the 14th fret, providing easier access to the higher notes, the parlour guitar typically has a join lower down at the 12th. If playing the highest notes is important to the music you want to play, you may also want to consider choosing a beginner’s acoustic guitar with body cutaway below the neck.

Tuning is typically a challenge for beginners, so guitar tuners, which ease the process and retain correct tension, are vital. Also remember that acoustic doesn’t have to mean un-amplified; you can buy an electro-acoustic with a built-in pickup. If the guitar doesn’t include built-in amplification, a simple-to-install acoustic pickup can be retrofitted.

The best acoustic guitars for beginners right now

1. Fender CD-60S Acoustic Guitar

The best acoustic guitar for beginners seeking a big brand name

Price: $199 | Type: Dreadnought | Top: Solid Mahogany | Back and sides: Laminated Mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 25.3" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20 | Tuners: Chrome Die-Cast | Electronics: N/A | Left-handed: : Yes | Finish: Gloss

Balanced sound

Stays in tune

Entry-level price

Individual looks may put some off

With this Fender, you have a leading brand producing an excellent acoustic guitar at an entry-level price. This dreadnought’s all-mahogany construction produces a full, rounded sound, which equates to volume and confident mid-level power in support of a bright treble.

The tuners are positive and reliable, and at the sub-$250 mark they represent excellent quality. Previously, Fender’s acoustic guitars for beginners had an action that tended to be on the high side. But the CD-60S has an action low enough to enable easier playing, while avoiding troublesome fret buzz.

2. Yamaha LL6 ARE

The best acoustic guitar for beginners under $500

Price: $449.99 | Type: Medium Jumbo | Top: Solid Engelmann spruce | Back and sides: Rosewood | Neck: Mahogany/rosewood 5-ply | Scale: 25.9/16" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20: | Tuners: Die-cast gold | Electronics: Yamaha SRT Zero Impact pickup | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Gloss

Excellent sound plugged in and acoustically

Great build quality

Forgiving sound for the beginner

Higher-end price for a beginner guitar

Yamaha's Acoustic Resonance Enhancement treatment process aims to make this stunning guitar sound ‘played-in’ from the start. The resulting tone is representative of a guitar that’s worth more than the LL6’s price tag. With chords chiming through, this Yamaha makes for a very forgiving acoustic guitar for beginners.

Simplicity is the theme for amplification here, with no extra control provided to the Zero Impact pickups. The action is low and the neck has an even thickness, and typically of Yamaha the finish on the LL6 is of an extremely high quality. If you want an entry-level acoustic guitar that’s easy to play, definitely check this one out.

3. Taylor GS Mini

High-end versatility and tonal quality at an entry-level price

Price: $499 | Type: Mini | Top: Tropical mahogany | Back and sides: Sapele laminate | Neck: Layered sapele | Scale: 23.5" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20 | Tuners: Die-cast chrome | Electronics: n/a (ES-Go pickup available) | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Varnish

High quality tone

Extremely versatile sounds

Wonderful build quality

Doesn’t have the volume of a full size

Taylor’s GS Mini doubles as a travel-sized guitar and dishes out all you need for home playing, especially for younger or smaller guitarists. The factory-set action is low, making it simple to play from the get-go.

The sound is warm and clear, tending towards the mid range. Though the trebles are bright, despite the size the bass isn’t lacking. The sound also includes ample sustain with notes enduring longer than would be expected from a ‘mini’.

The broad tonal capability across the range makes it well suited to a variety of musical styles, meaning this is one of the best acoustic guitar for beginners if you’re searching for tonal versatility as well as for an entry-level guitar that could last far beyond your beginner years.

4. Epiphone Hummingbird Pro

The best acoustic guitar with a true heritage pedigree

Price: $369 | Type: Dreadnought | Top: Solid spruce | Back and sides: Select mahogany | Neck: Select mahogany | Scale: 25.3" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20 | Tuners: Chrome Die-Cast | Electronics: Shadow ePerformer pre-amp | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Gloss

Excellent sound

Versatile pre-amp

Easy player

Slightly lower action would help a beginner

Played by the Rolling Stones, no less, and with a lavish appearance created by that pearl inlayed neck and artworked scratchplate, Epiphone’s Hummingbird Pro certainly looks the part and has a reputation to match.

Based on its big brother from parent company Gibson, the ‘real’ Hummingbird Pro would set you back closer to $3,000, so this one is a bargain. The sound is well balanced and ideal for various styles, though the action, straight from the box, could be slightly lower to make it easier for beginner’s to play.

For electrified sessions, Epiphone’s built-in Eperformer preamp is versatile enough to dish out a wide range of tones. Elsewhere, Grover tuners maintain reliable tension.

5. Martin LX1E Little Martin

Versatility and stellar sound in a pint-sized package

Price: $439 | Type: Parlour | Top: Sitka spruce | Back and sides: High Pressure Laminate | Neck: Stratabond | Scale: 24" and under | Fingerboard: FSC Certified Richlite | Frets: 20 | Tuners: Gotoh nickel | Electronics: Fishman Sonitone | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Hand rubbed

Excellent build quality

Great volume for the size

Electro tonal variety

Higher end of beginner price range

Martin has a reputation for crafting some of the finest acoustic guitars in the world, and the LX1E Little Martin is no different: it’s a beautifully made instrument. It’s also a travel guitar, which makes it the best acoustic guitar for beginners seeking a compact strummer.

Don’t let the size fool you, though. Along with a brightness, it provides surprising volume from the Sitka spruce top and mahogany laminate sides. The high pressure laminate also helps deal with heat and humidity changes, which is useful for frequent travel.

Fishman Sonitone electric controls enable a relatively broad range of volume and tonal variety with a phase control to emphasize bass, which is useful when playing at lower volumes.

6. Yamaha FG800

A best seller at the budget end of the best beginners acoustic guitar market

Price: $199.99 | Type: Traditional Western | Top: Solid spruce | Back and sides: Nato/Okume | Neck: Nato | Scale: 25.9/16" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20 | Tuners: Die-cast Chrome(TM29T) | Electronics: n/a | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Gloss body/matt neck

Great sound for the money

Good build quality

Low price

No electronics

One of the lower priced guitars in our guide, Yamaha’s FG800 is a seasoned veteran in the beginner’s acoustic field. The sound generated by this beauty could easily come from a more expensive guitar, and it’s reliable at holding its tune, too.

A solid spruce top, more usually found on higher priced guitars, helps create the impressive tone. And it really is the sound that helps this guitar stand out from the others at the sub-$200 mark. No amplification is included, but for this price who’s complaining?

While the neck has a rounded, comfortable profile, the action is a little on the high side, though nothing a local guitar tech couldn’t remedy.

7. Epiphone DR100

Good build quality and surprising tone is yours for a low, low price

Price: $139 | Type: Dreadnought | Top: Select spruce | Back and sides: Mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20 | Tuners: Premium tuners | Electronics: n/a | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Gloss

Good build quality

Easy player

Can’t go wrong for just over $100

None at this price

Considering it’s so affordable, it’s difficult to see what’s wrong with the DR100 for those on a budget. The Epiphone DR100 produces a tone that you wouldn’t expect given the small price tag. Available in a variety of finishes, the build quality outmatches most of the competition in this price bracket.

A select spruce top is accompanied by a mahogany body and neck, the latter of which features a slim taper profile for more comfortable playing, finished off with a rosewood fingerboard.

It’s a relatively easy player, and the body has ample resonance. If you’re on a very small budget, the Epiphone DR100 is a no-brainer.

8. Ibanez AW54CE

A cutaway with great sound, whether amplified or unplugged

Price: $299.99 | Type: Cutaway dreadnought | Top: Solid mahogany | Back and sides: Mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 25.6" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20 | Tuners: Chrome grover tuners | Electronics: Fishman Sonicore pickup and Ibanez AEQ210TF preamp with on-board tuner | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Satin

Excellent tone

Nice mahogany finish

High fret access

Adjustment required to lower the action

While the cutaway, giving access to the highest frets, is a noticeable standout in this guitar, the mahogany finish is also noteworthy. The neck is mahogany with a satin finish, which helps all of you beginner acoustic guitarists to play easier. That said, the action is on the high side.

Ibanez’s best acoustic guitar for beginners delivers a balanced, rounded tone thanks to the mahogany, and like many of the entry-level guitars in our guide it’s enough to keep more experienced acoustic guitarists happy.

The Ibanez AW54 also comes with an Ibanez preamp and Fishman pickup, plus a dual band equalizer. The sound through an amp matches the quality of the unplugged tone.

9. Alvarez AD30

Conventional, solid and versatile… a superb beginners acoustic guitar

Price: $259 | Type: Dreadnought | Top: Solid Sitka spruce | Back and sides: Mahogany laminate | Neck: Mahogany 50/50 semi gloss | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Richlite | Frets: 20 | Tuners: chrome die cast | Electronics: n/a **Left-handed:** Yes | Finish: 50/50 satin gloss

Good volume and power

Versatile for a range of tones

Excellent price

Missing a pickup

At around the $270 mark, the Alvarez AD30 is another dreadnought delivering well above its diminutive price tag. It kicks out significant volume from its sitka spruce body, which is as warm in tone as much as it is bright.

Playing can be subtle but also as aggressive as you want to get, and this is where the AD30 delivers a surprising amount of power. The X bracing design is intended to aid resonance, which certainly rings out.

Construction is rugged and the guitar stays reliably in tune. The 50/50 gloss to matt finish on the neck balances resilience with ease of playing. Conventional rather than flashy, the AD30 is a reliable allrounder.

10. Seagull S6

Premium quality in a guitar that’s built to last

Price: $374.95 | Type: Dreadnought | Top: Solid cedar | Back and sides: Wild cherry | Neck: Silver leaf maple | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 21 | Tuners: Chrome | Electronics: n/a | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: semi-gloss

Optimum build quality

Sweet and versatile sound

Good for fingerpicking

No electronics onboard

Canadian made Seagull guitars are renowned for their high build quality, and the S6 is no different. It’s a grown up guitar in the sense that it’s far from flashy, but it has all you need to last beyond your beginner days.

Its refined construction is complemented with a bright tone but, especially useful for the more gentle fingerpicking style, the Seagull S6 enables beautiful warmth with a low volume and light touch. As you’d expect from this level of build quality, this beginner’s acoustic stays in tune and is so easy and enjoyable to play.