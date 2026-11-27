Pedalboard real estate often comes at a premium, and when it comes to reformatting a rig, many guitarists are hesitant to swap out their prized stompboxes. And for good reason: you’ve probably spent years finding your favorite fuzz, overdrive, and individual pedals. Why should you have to sacrifice one to make room for more?

But when it comes to adding reverbs, modulations, delays, synth, or other specialist effects, space becomes scarce, and signal chains start to get more complicated. What’s more, you can often be boxed in with what options are available to further expand your sound.

Conventional thinking says the most efficient way to boost your rig is with a multi-effects pedal that can cover all those bases, but Boss’ space-saving EX-4 Effects Expander won’t just fill in the gaps – it will open new creative ways to experiment with your sound.

The compact EX-4 comes loaded with 120 Boss effects that can partner, rather than replace, your existing tools. Your analog fuzz and boutique overdrive can stay where they are and benefit from some tonal expansion courtesy of the Effects Expander.

The building blocks of your tone that you know and love are there for a reason. Not everyone guitarist will need, say, a dedicated chorus pedal. An expensive standalone reverb or delay pedal might also be surplus to your requirements.

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But these 120 effects from the EX-4 can be called upon to deliver the tones you need, while also offering more obscure tools to prompt new ways of thinking about your tone.

For experimental metal players who want to dabble in drop-tuning, there’s the Pitch Shift effect. Need an acoustic sound for a section of a song? The Acoustic Guitar Sim is there. Require a shimmer reverb to pad out some textures? Or how about a slapback delay to thicken things up? Without chopping and changing your current signal chain, the EX-4 is able to step up and fill the gap.

Pedal experimentation can be an expensive endeavor, too. Rather than buying individual pedals to achieve niche effects, the EX-4 can serve whatever purpose is required, be it an additional overdrive, EQ, or modulation.

But the EX-4 goes beyond that, allowing for up to four effect blocks to be used at once for custom signal chains. That means you can tap into new patches and sounds you’d otherwise not be able to curate.

For instance, you can link together a compressor, the Boss Slow Gear, a Chorus and Delay in one chain to achieve a pad-like symphony effect, perfect for swells and instrumental textures. Put together a compressor, octaver, pitch shifter, and rotary, and you have a fully fledged organ sound at your disposal.

(Image credit: Boss)

And those are just the Boss presets that come baked in – any of the 120 effects can be chained together to prompt inspiring and creative tones to elevate your rig. Series and parallel routing options allow for further experimentation, letting you link effects like a traditional pedalboard or run them parallel for stereo, wet/dry, panning and more.

And that’s all while retaining the core sound and feel of your existing pedalboard, without compromise.

The potential of those creative sounds is bolstered by the EX-4’s expansive connectivity and routing options. It offers MIDI out and in, as well as mono and stereo operation, and an expression pedal jack for controlling parameters on the fly.

Every pedalboard is different, every player has their own setup. It’s part of what makes your tone your tone. But the EX-4 can step in when such a sound is needed, freeing up space and delivering the effects that might be essential to your set or studio, without compromising your setup.

With the EX-4 complementing your rig, your existing pedalboard becomes a more well-rounded foundation for your tone. It also means you don’t have to go all-in with a digital rig that will replace your analog and boutique pedals – it offers the best of both worlds, backed by Boss expertise in the effects game.

The EX-4 is available now for $329 | £296 | €349.

To find out more, visit Boss.