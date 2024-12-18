Turn $350 into $400 and save on your guitar of choice with this awesome free Fender gift card offer
As well as topping up your gift card to the sum of $50, there are also deals to be had on the Player Plus, American Professional II and Vintera II guitars
Well, the big day is now just a week away, and you don’t need us to tell you that you’re running out of time to get items delivered in time for Christmas. Luckily, Fender has just dropped the perfect solution if you’ve left things a little late this year. Right now, you can score an extra $50 when you buy a $350+ gift card from the official Fender store.
Is the special person you are buying for extremely fussy about their music gear? Well, in that case, a gift card is the safest option. Of course, going down this route takes all the guesswork out of buying a gift, allowing the recipient to choose exactly what they wanted in the first place – and they have plenty to choose from on the Fender site.
Whether they want to splash out on a shiny new electric guitar or bass, a stunning new acoustic guitar or Fender-branded clothing, they’ll find it here.
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
