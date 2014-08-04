PRS Guitars Launches Three New Semi-Hollow S2 Models — Demo Videos

On the first anniversary of the S2 Series, PRS is adding three new models to the lineup: the S2 Mira Semi-Hollow, S2 Custom 22 Semi-Hollow, and the S2 Singlecut Semi-Hollow.

These three new models further PRS’s desire to create a complete product offering inside the S2 Series.

From the company:

“We are seeing a great interest in semi-hollow guitars across all of our product lines, from Private Stock custom pieces to the SE Zach Meyers, and we are as excited about these guitars as anything we’ve made so far inside of S2. They are harmonically rich, remarkably resonant, feel fantastic, and have a very cool, organic vibe. Like all the S2’s, the goal of these semi-hollow models is to bring inspirational, reliable, quality tools to players at a new PRS price point,” Jack Higginbotham, president of PRS Guitars.

First in the lineup is the S2 Mira Semi-Hollow. Rarely is a guitar reinvented in a way that it equals the original, becoming not just a spin off, but a wholly independent thought. The S2 Mira Semi-Hollow is one such guitar with the sum of the changes resulting in a radical change in personality.

A distinctive take on the S2 Mira, this semi-hollow version boasts a chambered all-mahogany body and low output pickups that create a warm, smoky harmonic richness that can overdrive to classic rock tones all with tremendous punch and clarity. The S2 Mira Semi-Hollow not only has instant vibe, it provides effortless playability, instant comfort, and explosive tone. Bottom line, the S2 Mira Semi-Hollow will give you distinctive tonal depth and stunning visual appeal.

For full specifications, head HERE.

Next is the S2 Custom 22 Semi-Hollow. The Custom 22 is a classic workhorse guitar. Known for its exceptional clarity and warm midrange, the S2 Custom 22 Semi-Hollow has been updated here with a chambered mahogany/maple body and f-hole, giving this vintage-inspired guitar a classic look and outstanding resonance. Appointments include the patented PRS tremolo system, #7 treble and bass pickups, and a push/pull coil tap on the tone control for versatile, alive vintage tone.

For full specifications, head HERE.

The third guitar offered as a semi-hollow instrument through the S2 line is the S2 Singlecut Semi-Hollow. The S2 Singlecut Semi-Hollow is a classic instrument with a clear voice that balances punch and sustain. The classic control layout (with volume and tone for each pickup) and added versatility of a push/pull coil tap on the tone controls give players plenty of options to dial in flawless tone. Whether playing lead or rhythm, the S2 Singlecut Semi-Hollow is eminently recordable and always gig-ready.

For full specifications, head HERE.

PRS Guitars announced the S2 Series July 9, 2013. Standing for “Stevensville 2,” the S2 Series is named for a second manufacturing line created inside the PRS Stevensville, Maryland shop that blends new manufacturing techniques with practiced quality control and workmanship to create instruments at a new price point for players.

For the complete model listing, full specifications, artist roster, visit prsguitars.com/s2series.