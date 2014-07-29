Sterling by Music Man at 2014 Summer NAMM: Steve Lukather Signature, Ray34 Bass, Ray35 Classic Active Bass and More — Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

We had a chance to visit the Sterling By Music Man booth while we were at the show. The highlights of our visit are chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, we get an exclusive look at many of Sterling's signature models, such as the Steve Lukather Signature LK100D, the Ray34 bass, the Ray35 Classic Active bass and more!

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook. And while you're at it, be sure to check out our massive 2014 Summer NAMM photo gallery.